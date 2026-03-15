Ryan Palmer on the money driving college football today

Former Texas Longhorn Ryan Palmer explains how the game has changed.

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This video features an insightful conversation centered around the evolving landscape of college football, particularly focusing on the impact of NIL (Name, Image, and Likeness) rights on student-athletes. Ryan Palmer, a former University of Texas football player, reflects on his own collegiate experience during a time when athletes were not compensated, contrasting it with today’s environment where NIL has transformed college sports into a business-like industry. He discusses how NIL has shifted priorities for many athletes from purely pursuing football dreams to chasing lucrative deals. The conversation also explores the extension of NIL opportunities into high school sports, the importance of parental guidance, and the potential risks and benefits associated with this shift.

The dialogue touches on the current state of Texas football, highlighting the program’s resurgence, coaching changes, and the pressures faced by star players, including quarterback Arch Manning. The speaker emphasizes the necessity for young athletes to maintain focus, maturity, and strategic planning beyond just chasing money. He warns of the dangers of frequent transfers and the transient nature of NIL earnings, urging for regulations and mentorship to protect athletes’ futures.

Furthermore, the video delves into the broader societal changes affecting young athletes, such as the overwhelming influence of social media, changing childhood experiences, and the critical role of parents in guiding their children through these new challenges. The speaker advocates for authenticity, perseverance, and life planning beyond football, stressing that the game is short-lived and athletes must prepare for life after sports.

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