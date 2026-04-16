Ryan Wingo, Cam Coleman partnership transforms Texas offense in spring practice

A few days ago, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian joked to the media that Ryan Wingo had become a bit underrated.

[Sign up for Inside Texas for 50% off! Get the latest on the Longhorns HERE]

“I feel like we’ve forgotten about Ryan Wingo,” Sarkisian said, before listing off some of the rising junior’s stats and accomplishments.

But as you’ve learned more and more about Wingo, the more you realize just how important he was in bringing in the player that is overtaking his potential spotlight: Cam Coleman.

When talking to Coleman yesterday, the WR said Wingo was always there in his recruitment at Texas, taking him out to dinner and giving Coleman the lay of the land.

Manning then joked that he didn’t do much; it was all Ryan Wingo in Coleman’s recruitment. Manning joked that he couldn’t get the offensive linemen he was out at dinner with that night, unfortunately.

It’s rare to see that kind of selflessness from a wide receiver, a position known for its divas and personalities. If the transfer portal didn’t exist, Wingo would waltz into the No. 1 WR role and all the flair and fun that comes with that.

But no one worked harder to get in than the only player who could make Wingo look like a second option on the field.

WR coach Chris Jackson gave his take on the kind of guy Wingo was when talking to the media today:

Wingo’s been great since he’s been here. He actually was a big reason and a big part of Cam, they hung out when Cam came down here. So he specifically went down and picked him up and hung out with him. It wasn’t like there was any bad blood, it was more so supporting me and making us better as a whole in the unit.

Jackson was quick to praise his wideout for his maturity and leadership throughout the Spring, but there’s more than just a leadership and selfless factor in this decision from Wingo. This marriage of wideouts is going to help the both of them.

“You take Wingo away by coverage, then you’re singled up to the backside. Those are the routes we’ve got to win. You can’t win; if you want to take coverage away from one, then the other’s gotta win,” Jackson said about having both on the field.

For Jackson, it’s about putting them in the right position to go and do that. Texas has two NFL-aspiring wideouts rounding into form in year three, and winning in the scheme is much easier.

Wingo’s speed was a nightmare for defenses, especially in the screen game last year. Pairing that with Coleman’s ability to win one-on-one and the resources needed to allocate to cover both becomes hard to find.

Coleman and Jackson both spoke on an increase in Coleman’s versatility as a receiver. He’s learning to run more routes and is being moved around the field, not stuck in the corner like at Auburn.

So many factors make this partnership between Wingo and Coleman work, and the next step for Texas to take a leap offensively stems from the success of both out wide.