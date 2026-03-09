Sam Cozart earns SEC Freshman of the Week honors

Sam Cozart is the third Texas Longhorn to earn SEC weekly honors this year, joining Dylan Volantis and Temo Becerra. Leading Texas on the mound to a 16-3 victory over Houston Christian last Tuesday, Cozart pitched 4.2 innings before allowing his only run. He finished with 5.0 IP, striking out six of the 16 batters he faced.

Of the 16 Husky batters Cozart faced, 15 of them found themselves empty handed and walking back to the dugout. The lone hit he surrendered was a home run. Max Weiner was likely pleased to see his talented freshman throw 71.2% of pitches for strikes, allowing no walks in the process.

Coming up tomorrow is a big test for Cozart on the mound. Not only will 12-3 Texas State potentially be the best competition he has seen so far, it will be his first time pitching away from UFCU Disch-Falk Field. The Longhorns are looking to become just the sixth team in program history to start a season 16-0. They will need Cozart to be on his A-game in a likely rowdy environment in San Marcos.

Co-Player of the Week

Ethan Hindle, Kentucky

Kentucky’s Ethan Hindle had multiple hits in four of the Wildcats’ five games last week and homered in four contests to help UK to a 5-0 record. He also drove in two or more runs in all five games and finished the week with seven extra base hits. Hindle had a pair of hits in each game vs. The Citadel and also homered in all three wins in the series. He drove in four runs and scored four runs on Sunday, both career-highs.

Co-Player of the Week

Daniel Jackson, Georgia

Georgia’s Daniel Jackson was 11-for-23 with 14 runs scored, a double, a triple, five home runs and 13 RBI to help lead the Bulldogs to five wins last week. He also had a 1.261 slugging percentage to go along with six walks and five steals. Jackson hit a walk-off grand slam to run-rule Queens 14-3 to clinch the series sweep on Sunday. He extended his career-best hitting streak to 15 games and is the NCAA leader in home runs with 14.

Co-Pitcher of the Week

Jackson Sanders, Auburn

Auburn’s Jackson Sanders turned in a career-best outing with 7.0 scoreless innings and 10 strikeouts in the series-clinching win vs. Winthrop, marking Auburn’s 12th straight regular season home series win. He retired nine straight batters with seven strikeouts from the third through the fifth innings. Sanders threw 61 of his 82 pitches for strikes and didn’t allow a hit after the second inning, facing just one batter over the minimum in his career-long outing.

Co-Pitcher of the Week

Dylan Vigue, Georgia

Georgia’s Dylan Vigue tossed a seven-inning, one-hit shutout with career-high 11 strikeouts in an 11-0 run-rule win over Queens. He carried a no-hitter through 5.2 innings before allowing a double, then promptly struck out the next batter. Vigue faced just 23 batters (two over the minimum) and needed just 84 pitches for the CG.

Freshman of the Week

Sam Cozart, Texas

