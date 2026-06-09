Sam Cozart named National Freshman Pitcher of the Year by NCBWA

Sam Cozart, the shutdown closer for Texas, has been named Freshman Pitcher of the Year by the NCBWA.

This marks back-to-back years that Texas has seen a freshman pitcher win the award under the tutelage of Max Weiner, with Dylan Volantis taking it home in 2025.

Cozart began 2026 as a midweek starter, and as Texas entered SEC play, it became clear that the Longhorns could see a lot more value than using his arm on Tuesday night. Once SEC play began, he only appeared in one midweek game, earning a save over Texas State in Austin, who happened to be the last team he started against when they had matched up in San Marcos few weeks prior.

In conference play, Cozart was nothing short of fantastic. The only pitchers in conference play with a lower ERA and WHIP than Cozart are players who pitched a maximum of 7.2 innings. He had 49. He was also tied for the lead in the SEC with 7 saves on the season.

Cozart was also named Perfect Game’s co-Freshman Pitcher of the Year, joining fellow Omaha-bound UNC righty Caden Glauber.

𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟲 𝗖𝗼𝗹𝗹𝗲𝗴𝗲 𝗕𝗮𝘀𝗲𝗯𝗮𝗹𝗹 𝗖𝗼-𝗙𝗿𝗲𝘀𝗵𝗺𝗮𝗻 𝗣𝗶𝘁𝗰𝗵𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗬𝗲𝗮𝗿



They have both been exceptional for Omaha teams with Cozart going 6-0 (1.65 ERA & 71:12 K:BB), while Glauber went 10-0 with a 2.20 ERA and almost 100 K.https://t.co/6D3ReYEi5N pic.twitter.com/q4mEcToVqN — Perfect Game USA (@PerfectGameUSA) June 9, 2026

Comparing the two freshmen seasons for Cozart and Volantis shows a freakishly similar set of numbers, with a few tipping in Cozart’s favor. All to go with a similar number of innings pitched.

If Cozart follows the path of Volantis next season, moving into the starting rotation, Texas will likely have the best 1-2 punch in the nation.

With back-to-back years of finding an elite freshman closer, there should be confidence in Max Weiner to restock and replenish the Texas bullpen with elite talent. He’s giving recruiting coordinator Nolan Cain one heck of a pitch to stud pitchers.