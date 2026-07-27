Sark Admits These Are Texas' Biggest Problems

Sark said himself these are the issues holding Texas back, but did he do enough to address these flaws in the offseason?

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The discussion centers on Texas football head coach Steve Sarkisian’s major challenges and strategic adjustments heading into the 2026 season, following a disappointing 2025 campaign where the Longhorns went 9-3 and missed the playoff. Sarkisian acknowledges that the team’s culture and offensive production—specifically the running game—were primary weaknesses last year. He admits to initially prioritizing culture development in the summer rather than February, which he now regrets. The focus has shifted to creating a stronger, more cohesive team culture earlier in the offseason.

Sarkisian places paramount importance on improving the ground game, which was among the worst in the nation in 2025, with just under two yards per carry in critical losses like Florida and Georgia. He outlined a holistic solution: upgrading the offensive line, adding athletic running backs, and procuring dynamic receivers like Cam Coleman to stretch defenses vertically. The additions of offensive linemen Melvin Siani and Laurence Seymoure are seen as pivotal to providing better run blocking and pass protection.

The offense suffered last year not from one singular deficiency but across nearly every skill position, from quarterback Arch Manning’s inconsistency and protection issues to a lack of explosive plays outside of screens to Ryan Wingo. Sarkisian emphasizes that an improved supporting cast, particularly a healthier tight end group, is essential to reinvigorate the run game and open the passing attack.

Penalties were a persistent and debilitating issue, contributing heavily to third-down struggles and lost yardage, especially on the offensive line. Sarkisian has recently implemented a position-group-based accountability system aimed at reducing these errors by fostering collective responsibility rather than individual blame.

Overall, the offseason’s extensive roster turnover, including multiple new starters across running backs, wide receivers, tight ends, and offensive line, reflects Sarkisian’s commitment to fielding the right personnel for his offense. The hope is that these modifications, combined with an earlier focus on culture and discipline, will translate into a more explosive and efficient Texas offense ready to contend at the highest level.

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