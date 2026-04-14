Sark Presser: Team Consistency, Forcing Turnovers & Spring Game Plans

Here’s what Coach Sark had to say during the final week of spring ball.

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The video provides a detailed update on the Texas Longhorns’ spring football practices and the upcoming spring game, also known as fan day. Host Joe Cook and Evan Vieth discuss the key themes from the recent media availability with head coach Steve Sarkisian, emphasizing the team’s focus on consistency throughout spring practice. Sarkisian has consistently praised the team’s effort and development, noting that while practices have not been flawless, there have been no major breakdowns or poor performances.

The conversation highlights several position groups, particularly the quarterback-to-wide receiver connections, where young players like KJ Lacey and Dia Bell are still developing but showing resilience. Sarkisian appreciates players who shake off mistakes quickly and improve with more reps. The discussion also focuses on the defense, with a key theme of “havoc” — creating turnovers, sacks, and negative plays — as a defining characteristic Sarkisian is aiming to build. Several defensive players, such as Colin Simmons, Rasheem Biles, and Hayward Howard, are mentioned as exemplars of this aggressive, disruptive style.

The hosts detail how spring practice will conclude with a fan day event featuring about 70 to 75 plays in a mostly thud-tempo format, including one-on-one drills and limited tackling, providing fans with an opportunity to see the team’s progress. Despite not being a full scrimmage or game, the event promises to be an engaging showcase of the team’s development.

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