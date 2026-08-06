Sark Reveals What Stood Out on Day 1 of Texas Fall Camp

Steve Sarkisian took to the stand for the first time since the beginning of fall camp, and Inside Texas was on site to recap the major topics Sarkisian covered at his media availability.

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This video provides an in-depth look at the early stages of Texas Longhorns’ fall camp, focusing heavily on head coach Steve Sarkisian’s insights about the quarterback room, rising prospects, and the evolving team culture under a revamped coaching staff. Sarkisian expressed optimism about QB1 Arch Manning’s progress, emphasizing that the younger Manning struggled last year mainly due to mindset issues with easier plays—not complex ones—and that fans can expect a more confident and accurate performer in the upcoming season. Backup quarterbacks Dia Bell and KJ Lacey also impressed during camp, showing readiness as potential successors when Manning presumably enters the NFL draft next year.

Coach Sarkisian highlighted substantial improvement and intensity brought by new assistant coaches, particularly praising the quarterback coach Mike Bimonte for his impactful work. The coaching changes have energized the practice atmosphere, creating a more vocal, engaged sideline environment. Sark also emphasized the importance of younger players, including the top recruiting classes from 2025 and 2026, noting names like Richard Wesley and Tyler Atkinson as players who need to embrace their roles and develop quickly to contribute.

On defense, linebacker Rasheem Biles stood out as a highly athletic and versatile talent capable of covering wide distances and strengthening coverage schemes, reminiscent of the strong middle linebackers from historic Bob Stoops defenses. His speed and field awareness could allow Texas to implement sophisticated zone and man coverages requiring linebackers to defend deep passes.

Overall, the video outlines a Texas team growing in confidence, athleticism, and coaching cohesion while navigating early positional battles and an intense schedule that includes crucial early-season matchups like Ohio State. Sarkisian’s theme emphasizes preparation, maximizing player potential, and the importance of the next month as a critical evaluation and development phase.

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