Scouting the rest of the Omaha field ahead of the Men's College World Series

We officially have our Omaha 8, and for the third year in a row, it looks nothing like the previous year.

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Texas – Oklahoma – Georgia – Alabama – Ole Miss – UNC – West Virginia – Troy.

The only one of these schools to have competed in the College World Series in the last three years was UNC in 2024. No repeats from 2025, who also had no repeats from 2024.

Parity is at an all-time high in this sport, and it’s why so many deem this a wide-open field for any team, including Texas.

Here’s a quick analytical view of this field of eight teams.

Ok, it was seven, but I shouldn’t need a fancy chart to prove to you that Troy is a heavy underdog here. They’re down in the 40s-50s in most of these metrics.

What are these metrics?

Strength of schedule you know, but WAB stands for Wins Above bubble, how much better are you against your schedule compared to the average bubble team?

RQI is resume quality index. How strong is your resume? They are similar stats.

TSR is team strength rating, a forward-thinking power rating system.

And SCORE/NET wraps TSR, RQI and SOS all into a tight bow to give a general ranking of these teams.

As you can see, Georgia is first, Texas is second, UNC is third and West Virginia is fourth in every single one of these stats outside of strength of schedule, which claims Oklahoma, Alabama and Ole Miss have had three of the four toughest schedules in the nation.

Either way, we have a pretty clear tiering of how these teams are favored, at least in a way that doesn’t factor in schedules.

Georgia is the favorite, Texas has the best chance to dethrone them, UNC followed by West Virginia, and then a big clump of the other three SEC teams ahead of Troy.

Here’s a really cool visual from @11point7 on Twitter of this Omaha bracket, both how the teams got there and what is ahead.

Omaha is split into two sides of the bracket, with the winner of each side’s double-elimination showdown heading to the National Championship for a three-game series.

Texas and Georgia square off on Saturday night, with the winner taking on the winner of Oklahoma and Alabama in the upper bracket finals. We’ll go in-depth later in the week, but the team that wins that game will likely be the favorite to win it all.

Here’s another useful graphic, each team’s path to Omaha and schedule difficulty to get there.

Oklahoma really went through a gauntlet, and it’s why they’re the team most of these other programs probably don’t want to see. They beat two of the six best teams who didn’t make Omaha twice, including potential title favorites Georgia Tech in Atlanta from the loser’s bracket.

Ole Miss and Georgia also played very tough opponents in the super regional round, though Georgia got off a little easier the round before. Most people would say Auburn and Mississippi State were the two best Super’s teams not to make Omaha.

Alabama had one of the easiest schedules we’ve ever seen make it to Omaha. By the SCORE we saw above, they played one team that ranked in the top-90 in the country: Oklahoma St.

Texas is second, but that’s mostly because they just took care of business from an advantageous spot. Oregon is a tougher opponent than anyone West Virginia had to play; WVU just had to play more games because of the early loss to Kentucky.

Still, even with the critique on Alabama, it’s hard to say any of these teams don’t deserve to be here, or that they aren’t red hot. No one has lost more than one game, and a team like Troy has rattled off six straight, including two wins against hosting Florida. UNC is the only team to drop a super regional game, and that came against a strong USC club right after UNC destroyed the Chapel Hill regional.

When viewing raw statistics, a few trends begin to emerge among the contenders.

UNC and West Virginia are a tier above the rest in ERA, but Texas stands alone with WHIP, walk rate, K-BB and K/9 stats. Given the schedule difficulty difference, you could easily claim they have the best staff remaining. Georgia and Oklahoma probably have the most suspect groups in a season-long sample size.

Georgia is, obviously, easily the best of the remaining group in terms of every hitting category, but Texas is comfortably the second-best team in terms of hitting for power and is still second in OBP. Again, with the tougher schedule.

When looking at individual players, Georgia’s Daniel Jackson, the clear favorite for the Golden Spikes Award, leads the nation in WAR.

But Texas’ Carson Tinney is close behind him at fifth, second among players left in the race. Georgia’s 3B Tre Phelps and UNC CF Owen Hull are both top-15 in the nation, and Tar Heel SS Jake Schaffner rounds out the top 20. The top of the line talent, at least offensively, is best at these three schools, as we haven’t even mentioned the likes of Aiden Robbins, Anthony Pack, Kolby Branch, Brennan Hudson, Ryan Lujo, Gavin Gallaher and Cooper Nicholson.

Pitching-wise, it should come as no surprise that Dylan Volantis is the most valuable player left, ranking third in the nation in WAR.

Star UNC freshman Caden Glauber is 15th and 2nd in Omaha, and WVU’s veteran lefty Maxx Yehl is 20th. Fellow Mountaineers Chansen Cole and Ian Korn, Ole Miss’ Walker Hooks and Taylor Rabe, Alabama duo Zane Adams and Tyler Fay and Texas’ Ruger Riojas are all clear standouts in this category. It seems like Texas star closer Sam Cozart doesn’t qualify, but would likely be inside the top five given the season he’s had.

Individually, Georgia has the best offense, but Texas and UNC each have balanced stars on both sides of the ball. West Virginia has a tremendous crop of pitchers.

This year’s group is definitely one that would surprise fans of the sport heading into this tournament. UCLA and Georgia Tech were two of the biggest favorites. SEC teams like Oklahoma, Alabama and Ole Miss qualified, but not Auburn, Florida, Texas A&M or Mississippi State? Fans who only paid attention to last year’s Omaha are probably wondering why I’ve left off LSU, Arkansas and Coastal Carolina from my analysis.

Texas head coach Jim Schlossnagle continuously repeats that we are in the golden age of college baseball, and it’s easy to see why. It’s a parity-filled sport filled with electric moments, and some of the best players in the nation that we mentioned might’ve never even made it to campus just 10 years ago.

We’re in for a wild ride, with play kicking off on Friday at 1 P.M. CST with West Virginia and Troy, as Texas and Georgia conclude opening round play with their 7 P.M. start on Saturday.

We’ll have plenty to read about that matchup later this week.