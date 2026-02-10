Sean Miller believes he has the right group to finish the season out strong

Ahead of Texas’ win on Saturday against Ole Miss, Texas head coach Sean Miller noted that Texas had multiple players who had never experienced three conference wins in a row.

It came off the back of a win against South Carolina, Texas’ 2nd in a row, and showed just how much these games mean to this roster, even if they are still clinging to the hope of an NCAA tournament.

Even after granting those players their first three-game-win-streak in conference play, Texas still stands at 15-9 overall and 6-5 in conference play, far from feeling safe about their chances of going dancing.

But Texas is finding its rhythm, and a well-timed bye week puts Texas on a full week’s worth of rest as they head to Columbia, Missouri to face the Tigers in hopes of getting that fourth win in a row, a first for players like Jordan Poper, Chendall Weaver and Nic Codie who have been on this roster for multiple years.

Miller spoke to the media on Tuesday, and was asked about how this year’s Texas team relates to his unit at Xavier a year ago. Back in Cincinatti a year ago, Miller and his team were 14-10 overall, under .500 in Big East play and looking out of the running for the NCAA tournament.

But this week marked a turnaround point for the program. The team rattled off seven straight wins, finishing 21-10 and making the NCAA tournament as an #11 seed, beating Texas in the play-in game.

“A year ago, to answer your question, the team that I had was super, super hungry to finish strong,” Miller said. “We had a lot of older guys, this was their last chance in college, and they were like, we’re not going out any other way than the best way we can. Practice became everything. We practiced as well in February, as we would have in November.”

Six of the eight players in Miller’s rotation that year were seniors, with Longhorn star Dailyn Swain being the only underclassman on that team. During that stretch, Swain averaged 12 points, six rebounds, four assists and 2.5 steals for the Musketeers.

Now, in 2026, Miller believes that this roster shares a lot of the same attitudes that his past Xavier team did last year.

“I see that with our group, I feel like we have some older guys that want to finish strong,” Miller said. “There’s a couple guys that won their third conference game of their career in a row for the first time ever, and I think that we’re hungry to be the best we can be.”

Texas is a veteran team, as Miller said, rotating between four seniors, three juniors and just one underclassman, sophomore center Matas Vokietatis.

They’re also playing at a higher level than last year’s Xavier team. Texas has won six of its last nine, including that three-in-a-row streak, after dropping its first two games in SEC play. That felt like rockbottom for the Longhorns, and they’ve been on a steady ascension since.

But it’s no small task to win four straight games in the SEC, no matter the opponents. Texas will have to go on the road to Missouri on Saturday before hosting LSU on Tuesday, two teams that have to win these games if they hope to make the NCAA Tournament.

Texas has the legs to continue this hot streak and find its win in March Madness, but that stems from how well they respond to this time off. Will it cool down their streak, or is this rest the best thing that could’ve happened to the Horns?