Sean Miller identifies defensive development as critical to staying on the right side of the bubble

Without a doubt, members of Sean Miller‘s Texas team know they are on the bubble. The Longhorns are 15-9 overall and 6-5 in Southeastern Conference play. While the Horns have a quality 4-6 record in Quadrant 1 games, contests viewed by the NCAA Selection Committee as the toughest on their schedule, Texas’ 14 countable Division I wins paired with nine losses, plus a weaker SEC compared to 2024-25, means each victory remains incredibly valuable in the pursuit of a spot in the NCAA Tournament.

So, how much of that in-depth information, things like Quadrant 1 record, NET rankings, and other relevant metrics like RPI and KenPom, does Miller share with his team?

“No. 1, for a coach to act like they’re not aware of those things, to me it’s almost irresponsible,” Miller said Tuesday. “They’re looking at it. They’re being made aware of it by their family and friends, especially as the weeks move closer to March. We’re still a couple of weeks out but two weeks from today you can’t turn a TV on without something popping onto the screen about who’s in, who’s out, et cetera.”

As opposed to stats and rankings related to bracketology, Miller looks toward on-court measures and tells his team where they must get better in order to be in the field of 68.

“With that, I think the way that we try to do it especially in the month of February and early March is, what are the things that will allow us to be a part of (the NCAA Tournament)?” Miller said. “For us, it’s really simple. We have to continue to develop and become a better defensive team. We can’t try to outscore every opponent. We have to be able to get big stops. We have to foul less. We have to defend the three-point line more.”

Miller mentioned they compare his program’s relevant defensive statistics to other members of the SEC. Among SEC teams in statistics both mentioned by Miller on Tuesday and tangential to the ones he discussed, Texas is ranked…

No. 10 in field goal percentage defense – 43.2%

No. 7 in scoring defense – 74.6 ppg

No. 14 in steals per game – 6.3 spg

No. 13 in three-point percentage defense – 34.8%

No. 14 in turnover margin – -1.2

No. 14 in turnovers forced per game – 10.17

No. 12 in fouls per game – 19.3

Texas has done an okay job of outscoring opponents. The Longhorns are No. 7 in the SEC and No. 25 in the nation in scoring offense with 85.2 points per game. According to KenPom, Texas is No. 9 in adjusted offensive efficiency. Texas has scored at least 79 points in all six of their SEC wins and hasn’t been held under 70 in conference play.

However, Texas is No. 101 in KenPom’s adjusted defensive efficiency. That mark has the Longhorns at No. 13 in the SEC, just barely ahead of two teams nowhere close to the bubble in South Carolina and LSU. Texas’ conference losses are the result of the following opponent point totals 101 in overtime, 85, 74, 85, and 88. The Longhorns’ 74.6 points allowed per game is No. 207 in the nation.

The Longhorns are off during the midweek this week as part of a scheduled SEC bye. Miller mentioned Tuesday that the bye presents his team with the opportunity to “mentally and physically be fresh for what I think is the stretch run of the season.”

Even without a game, Miller said his team is not slacking off. They understand that improvement on the defensive end, paired with consistency on the offensive end, will help them secure an at-large bid if they aren’t able to cut down the nets in Nashville.

If they can do that, then bracketology will be of little worry to his team and it’ll just be noise the Horns can more easily block out.

“We really try to keep their focus more on what is it that we can do every day that we’re in control of to allow us to experience what we’re all after,” Miller said. “Instead of listening to the outside part of it, and that’s something we certainly can’t control.”