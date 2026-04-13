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Sean Miller is looking to land back-to-back No. 1 portal classes

Joe Cookby: Joe Cook1 hour agojosephcook89
Untitled design - 2026-03-23T104015.233
Mar 21, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; Texas Longhorns head coach Sean Miller in the second half against the Gonzaga Bulldogs during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Texas could make it back-to-back years with the No. 1 transfer portal class. And almost certainly, the Longhorns will be in the top 10 if not the top five once again.

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