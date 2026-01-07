Sean Miller is not happy with the state of his basketball program

You probably weren’t hoping to be reading that title just two games into SEC play in the first season of Texas head coach Sean Miller’s tenure with the Longhorns, but the facts are the facts.

Miller does not like what he sees from his team, and he’s not afraid to say it.

The Longhorns are just 9-6 after a blowout loss to former Texas head coach Rick Barnes’ Tennessee team last night. Spanning multiple coaches, this is Barnes’ fifth-straight win against the Horns. Texas is just 1-6 against Power Conference teams.

The loss last night wasn’t just embarrassing because of the lack of total domination from the Volunteers’ defense. Miller’s team lacked effort. They didn’t seem to care that they spent the majority of the game playing in double-digit deficits.

“We have to be able to put a group of guys on the court that are going to play their very, very hardest with great effort for the University of Texas. Period,” Miller said. “Guys like LaMarcus Aldridge, Kevin Durant, they deserve a team, whether we win or lose, that’s playing the game for each other, for the great place that we all live at, and playing to win. I think that sometimes when you get a new opportunity, with the pressure of today, you can be clouded a little bit about what’s important. There’s nothing that’s more important than effort. I think to some degree that came into play against Mississippi State in our last game, and I thought there were times, in spite of how good of a team Tennessee has, we cooperated with guys that just didn’t want to compete.”

A striking take from the head basketball coach, just 11% of the way through SEC play in 2026.

The context of this quote is important. Texas lost a home game to Mississippi State, who is expected to be one of the bottom three teams in the conference, just a few days prior. That was a game in which the Longhorns clearly should’ve closed the win out in the final few minutes of regulation, but had clear lapses on defense.

After that game, Miller compared his players to children crossing a street:

“If I tell you not to cross the street and you do, and a bus hits you, I’m going to take responsibility as the parent,” Miller said. “But damnit, how many times do I have to tell you not to cross the street?”

The kids continued to fail to look both ways against Tennessee, getting doubled in points off turnovers and fast-break points. Tennessee’s stats were better, especially in shooting, but not in a dominant way, outside of two stats that most exemplify levels of intensity and effort.

After the game, Miller said the team was making no progress in finding an identity. A damning statement from your head coach. It didn’t help that this video was trending on Twitter as well.

Sean Miller is all of us

Fresh off multiple timeouts, Tramon Mark, one of the few players who was having a good night in Knoxville, dribbled straight into a double team and turned the ball over. It turned into a fast-break and-one that put Tennessee up 17 with nine minutes left. Mark was subbed out of the game.

Texas used 11 players in this game, a high amount in college basketball, with a few odd minute totals. Star center Matas Vokietatis played just 12 minutes after notching his fourth foul with 16 minutes left in the game. He would never return.

Jordan Pope played just 13 minutes, and Dailyn Swain took just three shots after scoring over 30 against the Bulldogs days before. Walk-on Anthon McDermott logged two minutes in a game that somehow finished with a 14-point margin. Though there’s no confirmation of who he was talking about, Miller would go on to say:

Sean Miller on effort Part 3



“Our lineup has to change. I can’t keep playing certain guys. We’re at that point where we’re just gonna have to go, whoever is ready to play hard we have to go with them cause that’s gonna be our best bet.” pic.twitter.com/NbbhiGo75z — Big On Basketball 🤘🏽 (@BigOnBasketball) January 7, 2026

We don’t really know where Texas can go from here. Expecting them to make the NCAA Tournament would be foolhardy. Five wins in the SEC might be a tall task in and of itself.

Miller is clearly unhappy with this team, but not all the blame can go to the players.

Yes, Miller was not left with much on this roster, and some of the players that he seems most frustrated with are a result of retention, but this is his team.

Effort can’t inherently be taught, but clearly, there is a problem with this team’s culture. There’s already a clear clash between head coach and players. Neither are happy about the results, but Miller seems to feel like his players aren’t giving him the chance to win games.

This is not where we wanted to be 15 games into the season. Who knows what this locker room environment is like heading back to Austin? Miller has to get more from his players, and as annoying as it is to be discussing this in January, he MUST put together a better roster for the 2026–27 season.