Sean Miller reveals tidbits about Texas' 2026-27 schedule, including an exhibition vs. St. John's

DESTIN, Fla. – Texas men’s basketball head coach Sean Miller provided a few bits of information on his team’s 2026-27 schedule at SEC Spring Meetings in Destin.

[Sign up for Inside Texas for $1 and get THREE MONTHS of Premium Access!]

“The thing with scheduling is you really have to look at it as the total big picture and what conference you’re in,” Miller said about his philosophy when it comes to creating his schedule. “All of us have a sense at some point of how strong our conference will be.”

He’d add, “what we try to do is go with balanced opportunities.”

The first update was related to the preseason. Texas will conduct closed scrimmages versus SMU and Arizona State in late October, then will play St. John’s in Madison Square Garden for a scrimmage the same weekend as the Formula 1 race in Austin. That race is currently scheduled for the weekend October 23-25.

Miller confirmed Texas will face Miami (Fla.) in a neutral site game in Houston at the Toyota Center. The date for that game was not announced.

Miller said they are looking to add a neutral site game in San Antonio. Miller said Ohio State was supposed to be the foe for that contest, but things with the Buckeyes fell through.

According to Miller, Texas will host Memphis during non-conference play and then will play a road game as part of the ACC-SEC Challenge in 2026-27.

Prior to the SEC slate, Texas will participate in the Rady Children’s Invitational in San Diego, Calif. on November 26-27. Texas will be in a field with St. Mary’s, UCLA, and Georgetown.

The Longhorns will play 18 Southeastern Conference games before embarking on the SEC Tournament in Nashville.

Miller just completed his first season in Austin, going 21-15 overall and advancing to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament.