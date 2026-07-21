Sean Miller sees positives in Baylor matchup, including bonding with the San Antonio Spurs

Texas officially announced its Sunday, November 15 matchup with Baylor at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio on Tuesday. The matchup is part of the San Antonio Hoops Showdown.

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Texas head coach Sean Miller released a statement in the announcement.

“We have an immense amount of respect for Baylor as a basketball program and Scott Drew as a head coach,” Miller said. “Coach Drew is one of the best to ever do it, and the success of Baylor’s program over the last 20 years speaks for itself. We wanted to play a high-quality opponent knowing that we’re going to challenge our team to the highest level, and Baylor does that. The fact that they are also from our state is icing on the cake.”

The matchup will see old Big 12 and Southwest Conference rivals battle for the first time since 2024.

“The second part of our trip to San Antonio is so much of how we think as a basketball program starts with the state of Texas in mind,” Miller said. “This allows us to tap into our San Antonio fan base, and in particular our great relationship with the San Antonio Spurs. The Spurs come to Moody Center and play, and now we can reciprocate and go to where they call their home court. It’s great for our players, our team and to a large extent, it’s great for the continued relationship and development of that between The University of Texas and the San Antonio Spurs. Combining all those elements, playing in an NBA arena is always something that means a lot to our team and to our players because it’s where they one day want to be.”

The Moody Center in Austin has hosted eight San Antonio Spurs games since the building opened. Longhorns and Spurs have bumped elbows in the Moody Center halls, including Arch Manning and Victory Wembanyama.

“Lastly, we don’t have a crystal ball and it’s not easy to make the NCAA Tournament, but if we are able to make the NCAA Tournament this year, there are a lot of different sites that you could go to,” Miller said. “If you are fortunate enough to advance, taking nothing for granted as you have to make it and advance, along that route one of those possibilities is San Antonio and Frost Bank Center. That is not our reason for playing this game, but there is a chance that could happen, and the fact that we could already have played there one time is again, icing on the cake.”

Last year, Texas played neutral site games in Charlotte, N.C., Maui, Hawaii, Nashville, Tenn., Dayton, Ohio, Portland, Ore., and San Jose, Calif.

Texas opens the season on November 2.