Sean Miller updates the status of Jordan Pope ahead of Sweet Sixteen matchup against Purdue

At the end of Texas’ triumphant win over Gonzaga in the Round of 32, it looked like starting point guard Jordan Pope was in noticeable pain, limping at the end of the game.

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After the game, Pope said he would be ‘fine’ for the Sweet Sixteen game on Thursday.

Head coach Sean Miller echoed that sentiment on Monday, saying:

“I think we’ll be fine. We didn’t do anything yesterday, so we weren’t together, and but he’s gotten treatment and moving forward.”

Today, Miller got the chance to speak to the media ahead of the game against Purdue, updating the media on Pope’s status for the game.

“Yeah, first Jordan, he’s dealing with a lower leg situation. We’re hopeful that he can (play)– we’ve given him a lot of rest since our last game, and I think he’s really responding to it,” Miller said. “We still had a pretty quick turnaround, all things considered, because of the distance between San Jose and Austin and travelling from Dayton to Portland and Portland back to Austin. But yeah, it’s nice to have a couple days in between. But everybody that’s playing has those same days, as well.”

Miller later continued.

“Yeah, it’s really worked out, to some degree, like a story book ending for him, when you think about just his journey, where he began his career, how this year has unfolded. Jordan has really grown and emerged as our point guard. We depend on him in just virtually every category. I think his skill set of shooting, his ability to score at the point guard position, it’s really been vital in our biggest victories this year, including the tournament. I just think his play in general sets the tone for our team. The fact that he’s here, back home, that’s how you want it to end for every player.”

From what Miller has said, it seems like Pope will take a stab at playing in tomorrow night’s game. Pope was on the floor during the team’s 90-minute practice window, but practiced very little.

He’s dealing with that ankle injury, though it would be a surprise if he didn’t at least make a go of it for tomorrow night’s game.

Texas and Purdue will tip off at 6:10 p.m. Central on Thursday, March 26th, for a spot at the Elite Eight.