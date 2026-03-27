Sean Miller's Texas Basketball offseason checklist and portal needs after Sweet Sixteen loss

Sean Miller's Texas Basketball offseason checklist and portal needs after Sweet Sixteen lossby: Evan Vieth1 hour agoRead In AppMar 17, 2026; Dayton, OH, USA; Texas Longhorns forward Dailyn Swain (3) controls the ball in the first half against the NC State Wolfpack during a first four game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at University of Dayton Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn ImagesWhat must Texas and Sean Miller do this offseason to make the Longhorns a contender in the 2026-27 season?