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Sean Miller's Texas Basketball offseason checklist and portal needs after Sweet Sixteen loss

by: Evan Vieth1 hour ago
Untitled design - 2026-03-17T213437.062
Mar 17, 2026; Dayton, OH, USA; Texas Longhorns forward Dailyn Swain (3) controls the ball in the first half against the NC State Wolfpack during a first four game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at University of Dayton Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

What must Texas and Sean Miller do this offseason to make the Longhorns a contender in the 2026-27 season?

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