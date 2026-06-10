SEC announces full schedules for 2026 college football season, times for every Texas SEC matchup
Tonight on SEC Network, the SEC announced the full schedule of every single conference-controlled game.
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The Texas Longhorns already knew that they were playing Texas A&M at night on Friday, Nov. 27, the night after Thanksgiving, having previously been announced alongside its out-of-conference schedule.
But we now know the general game time of every game on the Texas Longhorns schedule throughout the 2026 season, outside of a pair of games that are deemed as ‘FLEX’ games, where the Longhorns could either play in the mid-afternoon or at night.
Starting in Week 4, Texas begins SEC play at Neyland Stadium, facing the Tennessee Volunteers. Texas will kick off in Knoxville at 11 A.M. CST, avoiding the night game against the rowdy Tennessee crowd in the battle for ‘The real UT’.
Two weeks later, Texas and Oklahoma will face off in the Red River Rivalry game, once again kicking off at 2:30 CST for the third straight year in the Cotton Bowl.
Back at home, the Longhorns will host Florida in the ‘Early’ slate, hoping to seek revenge against the Gators, who took down Texas in Gainesville last season. That game could kick off any time between 11 and noon.
One week later, Texas will host Ole Miss in Darrel K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium, with the game designated for the flex schedule alongside Oklahoma at Mississippi St and Texas A&M at Alabama. That game could either occur in the afternoon or night windows.
Rounding out October, the Longhorns host Mississippi State on Halloween Night, getting to play under the lights for a spooky matchup against the Bulldogs.
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Onto November, Texas is back on the road, heading to Columbia, Missouri to face the Tigers at Faurot Field. That game is scheduled for the early slate, like Florida, kicking off any time between 11 and noon.
One week later, to no one’s surprise, Texas at LSU is a part of the flex slate, so the Longhorns could potentially play in Death Valley at night. Other flex games that night include South Carolina at Arkansas, Missouri at Georgia and Tennessee at Texas A&M. Texas at LSU profiles as the best of those matchups
Rounding out the game’s yet-to-be-announced, Texas and Arkansas will face off in an old-school rivalry at DKR, kicking off in the afternoon between 2:30 and 3:30 CST.
Texas ends the year at Texas A&M, which will be played at 6:30 CST, as noted above.
Texas is confirmed for four night games this year, vs Ohio State, vs UTSA, vs Mississppi State and @ Texas A&M, and could be flexed into two more night games, vs Ole Miss and @ LSU.
Texas’ out-of-conference schedule was already announced at an earlier time, so the full schedule is as follows:
*all times in CST
Sat, Sep 5: 2:30 P.M. vs Texas State
Sat, Sep 12: 6:30 P.M. vs Ohio State
Sat, Sep 19: 7 P.M. vs UTSA
Sat, SEP 26: 11 A.M. @ Tennessee
Sat, OCT 10: 2:30 A.M. N vs Oklahoma
Sat, OCT 17: 11-12 A.M. – P.M. vs Florida
Sat, OCT 24: FLEX vs Ole Miss
Sat, OCT 31: 5-7 P.M. vs Mississippi State
Sat, Nov 7: 11-12 A.M. – P.M. @ Missouri
Sat, Nov 14: FLEX @ LSU
Sat, Nov 21: 2:30 – 3:30 P.M. vs Arkansas
Fri, Nov 27: 6:30 P.M. @ Texas A&M