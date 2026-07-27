Inside Texas Basketball
SEC releases dates for 2027 men's basketball conference games
The SEC announced the dates for men’s basketball league matchups during the 2027 conference season. The opponents and locations were previously announced.
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Midweek determinations (Tuesday or Wednesday), game times, and TV information will come out later in the year.
Opponents for the 2026-27 Texas Longhorns season
Preseason contests
- Arizona State secret scrimmage
- SMU secret scrimmage
- Exhibition at St. John’s in Madison Square Garden – October 23-25
Regular season
- Nov. 2 – Chicago State – TBA – TBA
- Nov. 5 – Gardner-Webb – TBA – TBA
- Nov. 9 – Grambling – TBA – TBA
- Nov. 15 – Baylor (in San Antonio) – TBA – TBA
- Nov. 19 – Southern Utah – TBA – TBA
- Nov. 22 – Southern Indiana – TBA – TBA
- Nov. 26 – Georgetown (in San Diego) – 1:30 p.m. – FS1
- Nov. 27 – St. Mary’s or UCLA (in San Diego) – 1:30 or 4 p.m. – Fox
- Dec. 1 – at Louisville – TBA – TBA
- Dec. 8 – Jackson State – TBA – TBA
- Dec. 12 – Miami (in Houston) – TBA – TBA
- Dec. 16 – Memphis – TBA – TBA
- Dec. 21 – Prairie View A&M – TBA – TBA
- Dec. 29 – East Texas A&M – TBA – TBA
- Jan. 1 – Florida – TBA – TBA
- Jan. 5 or 6 – at Georgia – TBA – TBA
- Jan. 9 – at Ole Miss – TBA – TBA
- Jan. 12 or 13 – Auburn – TBA – TBA
- Jan. 16 – Oklahoma – TBA – TBA
- Jan. 19 or 20 – at LSU – TBA – TBA
- Jan. 23 – Arkansas – TBA – TBA
- Jan. 26 or 27 – at South Carolina – TBA – TBA
- Jan. 30 – Kentucky – TBA – TBA
- Feb. 2 – at Florida – TBA – TBA
- Feb. 9 or 10 – Alabama – TBA – TBA
- Feb. 13 – at Vanderbilt – TBA – TBA
- Feb. 16 or 17 – Texas A&M – TBA – TBA
- Feb. 20 – at Oklahoma – TBA – TBA
- Feb. 23 or 24 – at Mississippi State – TBA – TBA
- Feb. 27 – Tennessee – TBA – TBA
- Mar. 2 or 3 – Missouri – TBA – TBA
- Mar. 6 – at Texas A&M – TBA – TBA
Postseason
- Mar. 10-14 – SEC Tournament in Nashville – TBA – TBA
Texas 2026-27 roster
- C Matas Vokietaitis: 15.6 ppg, 7.1 rpg, 0.6 apg
- G Anthon McDermott: 0.9 ppg, 0.6 rpg, 0.3 apg
- F John Clark
- C Lewis Obiorah
- F David Punch, TCU: 14.1 ppg, 6.8 rpg, 2.0 apg
- G Isaiah Johnson, Colorado: 16.9 ppg, 2.9 rpg, 3.0 apg
- G Amari Evans, Tennessee: 4.1 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 0.8 apg
- F Elyjah Freeman, Auburn: 9.2 ppg, 5.2 rpg, 1.2 apg
- G Mikey Lewis, St. Mary’s (CA): 13.9 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 2.1 apg
- G Mantas Laurencikas, Monaco U 21: 13 PPG, 5 RPG, 4.4 APG
- F Marcus Spears Jr.: No. 10 per Rivals
- W Austin Goosby: No. 34 per Rivals
- F Bo Ogden: No. 45 per Rivals
- G Joe Sterling: No. 123 per Rivals
- C Coleman Elkins
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