SEC releases dates for 2027 men's basketball conference games

The SEC announced the dates for men’s basketball league matchups during the 2027 conference season. The opponents and locations were previously announced.

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Midweek determinations (Tuesday or Wednesday), game times, and TV information will come out later in the year.

Opponents for the 2026-27 Texas Longhorns season

Preseason contests

Arizona State secret scrimmage

SMU secret scrimmage

Exhibition at St. John’s in Madison Square Garden – October 23-25

Regular season

Nov. 2 – Chicago State – TBA – TBA

Nov. 5 – Gardner-Webb – TBA – TBA

Nov. 9 – Grambling – TBA – TBA

Nov. 15 – Baylor (in San Antonio) – TBA – TBA

Nov. 19 – Southern Utah – TBA – TBA

Nov. 22 – Southern Indiana – TBA – TBA

Nov. 26 – Georgetown (in San Diego) – 1:30 p.m. – FS1

Nov. 27 – St. Mary’s or UCLA (in San Diego) – 1:30 or 4 p.m. – Fox

Dec. 1 – at Louisville – TBA – TBA

Dec. 8 – Jackson State – TBA – TBA

Dec. 12 – Miami (in Houston) – TBA – TBA

Dec. 16 – Memphis – TBA – TBA

Dec. 21 – Prairie View A&M – TBA – TBA

Dec. 29 – East Texas A&M – TBA – TBA

Jan. 1 – Florida – TBA – TBA

Jan. 5 or 6 – at Georgia – TBA – TBA

Jan. 9 – at Ole Miss – TBA – TBA

Jan. 12 or 13 – Auburn – TBA – TBA

Jan. 16 – Oklahoma – TBA – TBA

Jan. 19 or 20 – at LSU – TBA – TBA

Jan. 23 – Arkansas – TBA – TBA

Jan. 26 or 27 – at South Carolina – TBA – TBA

Jan. 30 – Kentucky – TBA – TBA

Feb. 2 – at Florida – TBA – TBA

Feb. 9 or 10 – Alabama – TBA – TBA

Feb. 13 – at Vanderbilt – TBA – TBA

Feb. 16 or 17 – Texas A&M – TBA – TBA

Feb. 20 – at Oklahoma – TBA – TBA

Feb. 23 or 24 – at Mississippi State – TBA – TBA

Feb. 27 – Tennessee – TBA – TBA

Mar. 2 or 3 – Missouri – TBA – TBA

Mar. 6 – at Texas A&M – TBA – TBA

Postseason

Mar. 10-14 – SEC Tournament in Nashville – TBA – TBA

Texas 2026-27 roster