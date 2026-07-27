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Inside Texas Basketball

SEC releases dates for 2027 men's basketball conference games

Joe Cook
Joe Cook@josephcook89
1h

The SEC announced the dates for men’s basketball league matchups during the 2027 conference season. The opponents and locations were previously announced.

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Midweek determinations (Tuesday or Wednesday), game times, and TV information will come out later in the year.

Opponents for the 2026-27 Texas Longhorns season

Preseason contests

  • Arizona State secret scrimmage
  • SMU secret scrimmage
  • Exhibition at St. John’s in Madison Square Garden – October 23-25

Regular season

  • Nov. 2 – Chicago State – TBA – TBA
  • Nov. 5 – Gardner-Webb – TBA – TBA
  • Nov. 9 – Grambling – TBA – TBA
  • Nov. 15 – Baylor (in San Antonio) – TBA – TBA
  • Nov. 19 – Southern Utah – TBA – TBA
  • Nov. 22 – Southern Indiana – TBA – TBA
  • Nov. 26 – Georgetown (in San Diego) – 1:30 p.m. – FS1
  • Nov. 27 – St. Mary’s or UCLA (in San Diego) – 1:30 or 4 p.m. – Fox
  • Dec. 1 – at Louisville – TBA – TBA
  • Dec. 8 – Jackson State – TBA – TBA
  • Dec. 12 – Miami (in Houston) – TBA – TBA
  • Dec. 16 – Memphis – TBA – TBA
  • Dec. 21 – Prairie View A&M – TBA – TBA
  • Dec. 29 – East Texas A&M – TBA – TBA
  • Jan. 1 – Florida – TBA – TBA
  • Jan. 5 or 6 – at Georgia – TBA – TBA
  • Jan. 9 – at Ole Miss – TBA – TBA
  • Jan. 12 or 13 – Auburn – TBA – TBA
  • Jan. 16 – Oklahoma – TBA – TBA
  • Jan. 19 or 20 – at LSU – TBA – TBA
  • Jan. 23 – Arkansas – TBA – TBA
  • Jan. 26 or 27 – at South Carolina – TBA – TBA
  • Jan. 30 – Kentucky – TBA – TBA
  • Feb. 2 – at Florida – TBA – TBA
  • Feb. 9 or 10 – Alabama – TBA – TBA
  • Feb. 13 – at Vanderbilt – TBA – TBA
  • Feb. 16 or 17 – Texas A&M – TBA – TBA
  • Feb. 20 – at Oklahoma – TBA – TBA
  • Feb. 23 or 24 – at Mississippi State – TBA – TBA
  • Feb. 27 – Tennessee – TBA – TBA
  • Mar. 2 or 3 – Missouri – TBA – TBA
  • Mar. 6 – at Texas A&M – TBA – TBA

Postseason

  • Mar. 10-14 – SEC Tournament in Nashville – TBA – TBA

Texas 2026-27 roster

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