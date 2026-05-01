SEC Spring Check-Ins: Oklahoma is coming off its best year under Brent Venables. What's next?

Even though the 2026 season is a few months away, we can get an understanding of what the Texas Longhorns will have to face during the upcoming campaign in the Southeastern Conference. Texas' second game in SEC play in the 2026 season is against the Oklahoma Sooners in the Cotton Bowl. To get a taste of what's happening north of the Red River, Inside Texas caught up with George Stoia of Sooner Scoop for the latest on Brent Venables' program.