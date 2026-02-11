Seven Longhorns invited to the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine

Seven Texas Longhorns football players received invitations to the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine, the NFL announced Wednesday. The combine will be in Indianapolis, with up to 319 invited prospects participating in the event from February 23 through March 2. Coverage of the combine will be on NFL Network and NFL+ starting February 26.

[Sign up for Inside Texas for just $1! Get the latest on Texas recruiting and all things Longhorns HERE]

Next stop: NFL Combine 🤘 pic.twitter.com/F20rJwX9NA — Texas Football (@TexasFootball) February 11, 2026

Tight end Jack Endries, offensive lineman DJ Campbell, defensive lineman Trey Moore, linebacker Anthony Hill Jr., defensive back Jaylon Guilbeau, defensive back Malik Muhammad, and defensive back Michael Taaffe will represent Texas in Indianapolis.

Endries, who spent one year with Texas after transferring in from Cal, logged 33 catches for 346 yards and three scores during the Longhorns’ regular season. Endries was the No. 55 overall prospect and the No. 4 tight end in the transfer portal last cycle, per the On3 Industry Ranking. He was an unranked prospect in high school.

Campbell played in 50 career games with 43 starts. He was part of the 2023 offensive line that was a semifinalist for the Joe Moore Award and then was on the 2024 line that earned finalist distinction. Campbell’s 43-start streak began at the beginning of his sophomore year and lasted through his final game in the Longhorns’ win versus Michigan in the Citrus Bowl

Moore, who spent two years at Texas after transferring in from UTSA, was listed as a defensive lineman by the NFL. The 6-foot-3, 249-pounder played in multiple spots at Texas. He began his career as an EDGE and transitioned into a hybrid role where he was asked to play both EDGE and off-ball linebacker. In his UT career, Moore logged 70 tackles with 14.5 TFL and 8.5 sacks.

Hill Jr., a two-time All-American, finished his career with 249 total tackles, 31.5 tackles for loss, 17 sacks, three interceptions, four passes defended, two fumble recoveries, and eight forced fumbles. In addition to his All-America nods, Hill was the 2023 Big 12 co-defensive freshman of the year, a 2024 first-team All-SEC selection according to the Associated Press, and a second-team All-SEC pick in 2025 according to the league’s coaches.

Guilbeau was a four-year contributor with 124 total tackles, 8.0 TFL, 1.0 sack, and one interception during his Longhorns career. Bouncing between Star and boundary corner, Guilbeau played in 43 games with 27 starts as a Longhorn.

Muhammad ended his career with 41 appearances. In those outings, he logged 97 tackles, 3.5 TFL, 1.0 sack, and three interceptions. During the 2025 season, Muhammad posted 30 tackles with 2.5 for loss, 1.0 sack, two interceptions, and four passes defended. He missed the Florida game due to injury, the only game in his Texas career he was unavailable for.

Taaffe, a two-time All-American and a first-team selection in 2025 according to the AFCA, ends his career as one of the most distinguished Longhorns in recent memory. Not only for on the field contributions, where he earned second-team All-America honors from other selectors plus a first-team All-SEC selection, but also off the field actions. Taaffe was honored with the Wuerffel Trophy, an award given annually to the college football player “who best combines exemplary community service with athletic and academic achievement. A former walk-on, Taaffe finished his Texas career with 22 tackles, 9.5 TFL, 3.0 sacks, seven interceptions, 14 passes defended, a fumble recovery, and a forced fumble.

One former Longhorn was invited to the combine in Mississippi State’s Brenen Thompson.