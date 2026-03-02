Several Longhorns boost their draft stock at the NFL Combine

A number of Longhorns boosted their draft stock thanks to strong performances at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis. Plus, Texas baseball notched a quality weekend and won the BRUCE BOLT College Classic in Houston.

The latest edition of the Nash and Evan Quick Hitter Show provides an in-depth discussion on recent developments in Texas sports, focusing primarily on the NFL Combine performances of key Texas football prospects and the Texas baseball team’s impressive start to the season.

The NFL Combine coverage highlights standout athletes like Anthony Hill and Malik Muhammad, whose exceptional athletic testing has elevated their draft stock significantly. The hosts analyze the potential draft ranges for these players and discuss the broader implications for Texas football prospects, including some less impactful performances that could affect draft outcomes.

Transitioning to baseball, the hosts celebrate Texas baseball’s undefeated 11-0 start, tying for the best in the 2020s, with particular emphasis on power hitters Aiden Robbins and Temo Becerra, who have both surpassed expectations with their offensive production. The pitching staff is also reviewed, noting strong outings from Ruger Riojas and others, while acknowledging some concerns with command and walks.

The overall sentiment is optimistic about Texas baseball’s potential to contend for an Omaha appearance and possibly a championship, provided they maintain consistency and depth over the coming weeks.

