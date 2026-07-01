Should signing day actually be in the summer?

Today, Rivals is hosting its Summer Signing Day. Nine highly-ranked players in the class of 2027 will announce their commitments on the Rivals YouTube channel, including Texas target and Pearland (Texas) Shadow Creek four-star Brandon Sherrard. His announcement is scheduled for 11:20 a.m. Central. Inside Texas’ preview of his decision can be found here.

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It’s smart business for a prospect to commit after taking in a number of visits over the course of April, May, and June. From their perspective…

You’ve seen interested programs at least once, if not more

You’ve taken in one of the following: an offseason workout, a spring practice, or a weekend showcase of what the program can offer

You’ve met in person with your potential future position coach and head coach

You can get the process over with and enjoy what might be your last semester among friends and family in high school

These official and unofficial visits may have bells and whistles not seen on a regular high school junior’s academic college tour, but the overall goal is very similar: finding the right place to go to school.

Just as the families want a decision, schools (and, in the same vein, college football programs) want decisions too. They want to know who is interested in being part of their freshman class and who may need additional woo-ing down the line.

With all that in mind, why isn’t there an actual, formal signing day in the middle of the summer? It would protect interested coaches and players alike, there would be reasonable off-ramps for both parties, and it would likely reduce a considerable amount of shenanigans (for lack of a better word) over the course of a summer, fall, and winter for coaches who want to know what’s on their roster in the coming years.

The positives

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*** Players would be able to sign with the school of their choice and not have to worry about recruiting during their senior seasons. In addition, schools would have an understanding of who will be joining their program in January or June. Less confusion all around means more parties have the right type of information available to make informed decisions. If someone involved wants to rapidly switch lanes, be it a coach, high school recruit, or portal entrant, there’s enough of a framework available to where there aren’t a tremendous amount of second-order effects stemming from one single decision. That is, unless there’s a head coach departure. Even then, there have been plenty of off-ramps given to players if a head coach departs to where that wouldn’t be a significant change from the status quo.

*** We can get rid of the charade of the second signing day. The first Wednesday in February used to be Recruiting Christmas. The work done over the course of the previous calendar year, during game-day visits, and during January OVs came to fruition on that first signing day. Moments like Brandon Jones picking Texas, #Errybody, and the like existed because national signing day was the only day big time players could put pen to paper unless they were early enrollees. Even then, there weren’t as many early enrollees due to bureaucratic restrictions on class sizes that schools had to manage. Once players could sign early starting in the 2018 cycle, the February signing day lost a significant amount of luster. Of course, there would be prospects who don’t sign in July and carry things on through their senior seasons. Their motivations may be monetarily driven, or they may be like Moro Ojomo and be hoping a strong senior campaign puts them on the radar of high profile Power Four schools. But things would then wrap up in December on the other signing day, and there would be no reason to string important unsigned prospects in the wind into February especially when portal madness is happening in January.

The negatives

*** Negotiations. At some point, a Jaden Rashada-type situation is going to play out over the course of months as opposed to weeks. Rashada signed with Billy Napier‘s Florida a few cycles ago but never enrolled at UF because of perceived NIL shortcomings. There are likely to be scenarios where, say, a fringe 4-star plays himself into top-50 territory and demands a stronger check that a school, for whatever reason, can’t write. The process of getting out of a letter of intent can be smooth but it isn’t always the case. By looking for more money, players and their families are opening themselves up to additional burdens. Even if self-inflicted, they’re burdens all the same and schools have to deal with them too. That’s all to say, even a signature isn’t as binding in the world of college sports as it used to be and a summer signing day allows for value to change quickly.

*** Limited space for senior risers. The reason the second signing day still exists is for players who earn higher-profile offers thanks to their senior campaigns. If spots fill up in the summer, then those players won’t have as many chances to earn Power Four offers. That’ll lead to a brief talent influx into the Group of Six or lower-level Power Four ranks, but then those rosters will see that talent depart quickly for better programs and better paydays.

The verdict?

The idea of a formal summer signing day has been tossed around for several years, at least since the early signing day came into existence during December of 2017. That was a day that coaches viewed as the signing day.

If a summer signing day comes into fruition, it will earn that new moniker as the signing day. A number of recruitments, both of the high-profile and low-profile varieties, won’t always end in the summer. Coaches will still have to work on the trail while preparing for the postseason.

But it might give everyone — everyone — the type of information needed to make informed decisions about future homes, future rosters, and future financial considerations.