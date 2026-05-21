Six Longhorns make On3's list of the top 100 players in college football

The Texas Longhorns boasted six players on a list of On3’s top 100 players in college football in 2026 cultivated by Clark Brooks. Colin Simmons was the top Texas player at No. 6 overall, while Cam Coleman was the top offensive Longhorn at No. 7 overall.

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The Longhorns had six players make the top 100, with two on defense and four on offense. Simmons was joined by Rasheem Biles. Coleman was joined by Arch Manning, Trevor Goosby, and Melvin Siani.

A number of players the Longhorns will have to battle this year made the list, including 10 of the top 25 and 17 of the top 50.

Indiana and Oregon each had eight players make the list. Texas, Georgia, and Texas Tech all had six apiece. Notre Dame, Miami, and LSU all claimed five players. Oklahoma and Ohio State boasted four, Ole Miss notched three, and Texas A&M had two players make the cut.

6. Colin Simmons, EDGE

Colin Simmons has, perhaps, the best motor of any pass rusher outside the NFL. Tenacious and dedicated, he gets and stays busy. Putting it another way: Simmons is special at stuffing the stat sheet. Last year, he recorded 91 impact plays (havocs + defensive stops) – a top-10 figure among defenders. On a rate basis, his 14.3 percent clip was among the upper echelon of edges that logged at least 200 snaps. Riding a 17-game streak of tallying multiple pressures, Simmons’ 21.2 percent Pass Rush Win Rate was top eight at the position. Flustering and blustering opposing passers, he also has 19 sacks under his belt.

7. Cam Coleman, WR

Former Five-Star Plus+ and On3’s top player in the transfer portal, Cam Coleman is itching to show America his full potential after a couple of sporadic seasons marred by mid (submid?) quarterback play. No SECer, according to my charting, sported a higher “tossup target” rate than his ludicrous 35 percent clip — the conference’s only instance of north of 28 percent among players with at least 50 targets. But despite the consistently inconsistently placed passes thrown his way, Coleman beat the national average in yards/target (8.1) and “created” eight receptions for himself, displaying his potential to go above and beyond. With a prototypical X-WR build at 6-foot-3, 200 pounds, Coleman has the frame to dominate the catch point and take care of business outside the numbers. And speaking to his ability to stretch defenses vertically, he’s the only returning SEC pass catcher with over 300 deep receiving yards each of the last two years.

10. Arch Manning, QB

Arch Manning had an uneven first season as a full-time starter. But despite being a little rough around the edges, the blue chipper still showed why he’s the jewel of the eye of many draftniks. Fluid and creative, he displayed a praiseworthy ability to throw from a number of platforms and hunt for worthwhile completions. Plus, he remained centered and competent despite clear adversity. In my QB Impact Study, Manning experienced the group’s second-highest Pressure Rate (35.5 percent) on pure dropbacks, but his Sack Rate came in under 5 percent. In those games against his hardest opponents, he erased almost twice as many sacks as ones taken. On scrambles, he averaged 9.4 Y/A. But, his potency as a rusher wasn’t capped just there. No other Impact QB in this year’s study trumped his 11.4 Y/A on designed carries. Yes, that’s inflated some due to the breakout. But for what it’s worth, his 6.5 clip including all games was still top3 in the SEC. Regardless of his surname, his processing, tight window accuracy, and zeal to provide big plays makes him a fun option. And this fall behind a stronger supporting cast, I feel it will all come together for him (and potentially Texas).

13. Trevor Goosby, OT

Possessing dimensions of a true bookend (6-foot-7, 312 pounds), Trevor Goosby was one of the SEC’s top up-and-coming blockers in 2025. Like Carter Smith, the former On3 four-star outlier’s PFF Pass and Run Block grades beat the 80.0 threshold, putting him in a rare club of linemen. Though he took some lumps to close the season against heightened competition, his ability to win the edge, maul, and mash coupled with his rocksteady pass blocking skills make him one of the most multifaceted blockers in college football.

71. Rasheem Biles, LB

94. Melvin Siani, OT

None of UTSA, Texas State, and Arkansas had a player make the list

Ohio State had No. 1 overall player WR Jeremiah Smith, and three other players in No. 9 QB Julian Sayin, No. 36 OT Austin Siereveld, and No. 46 RB Bo Jackson.

Tennessee had one player make the top 100 in WR Braylon Staley at No. 86.

The Sooners on the list were No. 20 DL David Stone, No. 52 LB Kip Lewis, No. 75 EDGE Taylor Wein, and No. 78 WR Isaiah Sategna.

Florida had only No. 17 RB Jadan Baugh.

The Ole Miss Rebels had No. 12 RB Kewan Lacy, No. 42 DL Will Echoles, and No. 45 QB Trinidad Chambliss.

No. 25 CB Kelley Jones was the only representative for the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

Missouri selections were No. 16 RB Ahmad Hardy and No. 18 OT Cayden Green.

LSU and Lane Kiffin claimed No. 8 QB Sam Leavitt, No. 21 TE Trey’Dez Green, No. 32 EDGE Princewill Umanmielen, No. 40 OT Jordan Seaton, and No. 69 CB DJ Pickett.

The two Aggies were No. 33 WR Mario Craver and No. 57 S Marcus Ratcliffe.