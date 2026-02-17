So who are the top 10 programs in the nation, really?

Earlier this week, On3’s Josh Pate’s list of the top-10 programs in the nation in College Football made it’s way to every corner of the CFB Twitter-verse.

[Sign up for Inside Texas for $1! Get the latest on all things Texas Longhorns HERE]

My current top 12 programs in the country pic.twitter.com/AXxPs3kl2M — Josh Pate (@JoshPateCFB) February 16, 2026

Texas was ranked as the No. 5 program in the nation, behind the likes of Ohio State, Georgia, Indiana and Oregon.

Pate claims he used a rolling three-year criteria that takes into account past talent acquisition, on-field results, weighted more towards recent success and resources at your disposal, whether that be the coaches you currently have or the money being pumped into your program.

Naturally, the top teams feature two of the last three national champions and a Georgia team that has won the SEC two years in a row.

Countless factors can go into these rankings. You could take the whole offseason working on one list, and still feel like you’ve made mistakes. But let’s diagnose this criteria, see where Texas fits into them, and make our own general list of the top programs in the sport.

Past success

Three teams are clearly ahead of Texas in success over the last three seasons:

Ohio State

Indiana

Georgia

Two national champions and back-to-back SEC Champs who keep beating Texas. You’ll notice Michigan is omitted, even though this is a three-year rolling average. That’s because the program was in a completely different spot, two head coaches down and having missed the last two playoffs.

You could argue for Texas as the No. 4 team from here. No one has made more CFP semi-final appearances in the last three seasons than Texas. They are one of four teams with 35 or more wins in that time frame.

As a result, the team success top 10 looks like this:

Ohio State Indiana Georgia Oregon Texas Notre Dame Miami Michigan Ole Miss Alabama

Oregon gets the bump over Texas because of three things: Firstly, they made the semi-finals this year. Recent success matters a little bit more. Secondly, they’ve won their conference in the last two years. Third, they are 38-5 over the last three years, Texas is 35-8.

Yes, ND and Miami have made a title game, but what about past that? Notre Dame missed the playoff this year, and they made the title game because they played Penn State, not the eventual champion, in the semis. Miami just hasn’t been good enough in 2023-24, and they still haven’t won the ACC in that span.

Talent Acquisition

Here’s where Texas thrives. This is the list of teams with a top 10 recruiting class in each of the last three cycles.

Alabama

Georgia

Ohio State

Oregon

Texas

Oregon, Ohio State and Georgia have had a top-five class in each of the last three years, which Texas and Alabama didn’t have in 2026. But Texas and Georgia are also the only two from this group with a No. 1 class in the last two cycles.

Texas is also phenomenal in the transfer portal. The top three teams in this year’s portal class are LSU and Ole Miss, who went through a head coach shuffle, and Texas. They’re then followed by Miami, Ohio State, Indiana, Notre Dame, and Texas Tech among programs that weren’t making coaching changes.

In 2025, Tech, Miami, Lane Kiffin’s Ole Miss and Oregon headline the transfer rankings. In 2024, it was Kiffin again, Oregon and Texas.

You do have to add a caveat for Indiana here. They’re never going to top the recruiting rankings, but they clearly can stockpile talent through the portal, even if websites don’t give them that grace in rankings.

Georgia and Ohio State are also so good at keeping talent in-house that they often don’t have to look at the portal that aggressively.

I think there’s a clear top four in terms of talent acquisition:

Georgia, Ohio State, Texas and Oregon

Sort them however you’d like; they will consistently have fantastic programs in terms of the players on the field.

The next tier is a bit more jumbled:

Indiana, Alabama, Notre Dame, LSU, Miami, Texas Tech, Texas A&M

This feels like a group of seven teams that’s a tier above the rest. Indiana, LSU and Texas Tech are the portal maneuverers. Alabama primarily recruits. Notre Dame, Miami and Texas A&M have a solid mix. The 12 most talented teams, on average, over the next three years will probably include the 11 teams above. We’ll see where Michigan, USC and Tennessee end up.

Resources and staff

In some ways, this is tremendous for Texas. They have as much money as anyone to sink into NIL and invest into every portion of the program, from facilities to rosters to staff.

At the beginning of the 2025 season, The Athletic estimated that Texas was the most valuable college football program in the nation. At $2.38 billion, they’re a full tier above No. 2 Georgia.

Georgia fits into a tier separated by roughly $180 million from Georgia to No. 6 Alabama, with Ohio State, Notre Dame and Michigan fitting in between.

But we know that purely by NIL investment, there are quite a few programs that must be mentioned. Oregon with Phil Knight’s Nike money. Texas Tech with Cody Campbell’s oil investments. Indiana with its huge donor base. LSU and Texas A&M have continually invested heavily in NIL. Miami and USC spent a lot on their 2025 rosters, and USC is going even further in 2026.

This is a hard one to find separations in, because a lot of it is theoretical. That’s why coaching staff stability comes into play.

It’s what puts Ohio State, Georgia and Indiana at the top of this totem poll. They have locked in coaches who are extremely successful in the sport, and the money behind them to make it work.

That’s also the same factor that hurts Michigan, now on their third coach of the 2020s, USC with question marks around Lincoln Reilly’s success, Alabama, with Kalen DeBoer’s name blowing up the coaching search this offseason, and… maybe Texas?

That’s not to say Steve Sarkisian isn’t good for this team. He’s likely a top-five coach in the sport. But we all remember the NFL rumors this season. Even if those might’ve been false, Sarkisian is an NFL guy. He’s more likely to depart the college game than any of the names above.

So how do you rank this criterion?

It’s almost impossible, but I give the edge to Ohio State and Georgia.

After them, Indiana and Oregon.

After that, Texas, Notre Dame, Texas Tech and LSU.

Pick your poison for the final two teams in the top 10.

Conclusion and Rankings

I think the top two teams in the sport are clear. There are really no downsides to the programs of Ohio State and Georgia. They’re successful teams, loaded with talent, who have tremendous coach stability and resources.

From there, I think you could make the Texas argument. They’re one of the five most successful teams in the last three years. They may have the most money in the sport. Few teams stockpile the talent they do.

But in the modern era, I actually think I’ll agree with Pate’s rankings:

3. Indiana

4. Oregon

5. Texas

Indiana isn’t going anywhere, and they just had one of the best seasons of the 21st century. They’re going to keep investing more and more, and Cignetti is as good a coach as any.

Oregon and Texas are 4A, 4B, realistically. Either could be above the other. Oregon just barely edges out Texas in a few of these categories, including 2025 success and strength of the staff. Dan Lanning keeps hitting homeruns in hiring. Sarkisian may have that with Will Muschamp, but we’ll need to see it to believe it.

No. 6-10? It’s tough to tell.

I think Notre Dame does make sense at No. 6, as Pate put it. Marcus Freeman has elevated this program to a high tier of the sport. CFP title game appearance, consistent double-digit win seasons, better recruiting and portal usage than Brian Kelly’s ND teams.

After that, I’m alright with any combination of Alabama, LSU and Miami. I’d probably put Miami 7, Alabama 8, LSU 9.

Yes, LSU doesn’t have the recent success, but Lane Kiffin is one of the best 10 coaches in the sport. He’s already stockpiling talent. It’s a hotbed for resources with a championship mentality scorching through the building. Yes, it’s a bit more future-casting, but they are here.

DeBoar concerns me at Alabama, which makes me hesitant to rank them above Notre Dame and even Miami, which is some more consistency away from being a title-contender year-to-year.

At No. 10, it’s a contest between Texas A&M, Texas Tech and Michigan.

I’ll give the nod to Michigan.

They have the recent title, and they probably have upgraded at head coach. The resources are there (look at the Bryce Underwood recruitment), and the blue-blooded nature of the program will always give it a natural bump. If Kyle Whittingham is a good coach there, they should be back as a top-10 team by 2027 with the legs to make more title runs going forward.

Texas A&M and Texas Tech just miss the list. They really just need to improve on-field results and show their coaches can actually be in the upper echelon of the sport. If they are noticeably better than Michigan, or even Alabama and LSU, in 2026, they would easily jump in.

USC has the money and recruiting, but not the success. They may be approaching the portal wrong.

Tennessee can bring in talent, and there’s a lot of love for Josh Heupel out there, but they aren’t ready for the top 10. Neither is Oklahoma with its current Moneyball approach to the portal.

Look out for the futures of Penn State and Ole Miss with new head coaches, as well as Florida and Auburn. They’re sleeping giants who stockpiled talent even with bad coaches. Imagine if Sumrall or Golesh are hits. That basically turned into an impromptu top-19, so to make it neat, the No. 20 program would be Washington, surprisingly. They have a ton of resources, and just brought in a top-15 recruiting class. If Jedd Fisch is the guy in Seattle, they will be a mainstay in the top-25.

What do you think? Is Texas the No. 3 program? Could they drop out of the top five? How do you weigh resources and talent acquisition in the portal era?

It’s an impossible prompt to be truly correct about, but given the criteria presented, the top-10 seems clear.