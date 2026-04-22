So who is actually good in SEC Baseball?

Texas Baseball sits in a very favorable spot heading into the back end of April, no matter what metric or ranking you look at.

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Sitting at 30-8 overall, Texas is the No. 4 team in the nation according to D1 Baseball’s rankings, while their current Field of 64 postseason projection has them as the No. 3 seed. Pear Ratings, RPI and ELO, advanced analytics that rate a team’s strength going forward, all see Texas as a top-four team. Pear has them No. 2.

But consistently ahead of Texas in these rankings aren’t who you may think as a casual observer of college baseball. Texas is third in the SEC standings behind Georgia and Texas A&M, but the only teams ahead of the Longhorns are UCLA, UNC and Georgia Tech: three schools not in the SEC.

Is the SEC just not as dominant as it once was, or is this just a byproduct of what we see in football: there are too many good teams to have a singular dominant force?

It’s closer to the ladder, most likely. UCLA is in a league of its own this year, and though they play a Big 10 schedule, they’ve been challenged (wins against A&M, MS State, Tennessee and a sweep of USC).

UNC and GT are both great ACC teams, and the conference is generally deeper, boasting potential host teams like Florida State and Miami, but there’s a group of about 7-9 teams that are pretty uncompetitive weekend-to-weekend.

Then there’s the SEC. 5 of the top 8 RPI teams. 12 in the top 34. The conference will likely end with 12 teams making the NCAA tournament: 19% of the field, and 31% of the at-large bids.

The question then becomes, who is actually good this year?

Well, we can eliminate three teams.

Missouri: historically horrible baseball program, 3-15 conference record

South Carolina: better since firing their head coach, but had to fire their head coach…

LSU: Didn’t expect to see them, did you?

Believe it or not, LSU is pretty terrible. 6-12 in SEC play, just two total series wins. With star OF Jake Brown done for the season, their hopes of postseason ball are almost nonexistent.

That leaves 13 teams that can be categorized as good, but who separates from that group at the moment?

I’ve created a fun new metric: W-L, minus the cans

Basically, how good are you when playing real SEC teams, and not the three above? Any loss against those programs stays on your record, but wins don’t help your ‘power win loss’.

Here’s how those standings look:

Georgia: 10-5

Texas: 9-6



Texas A&M: 6-5

Alabama: 9-9



MS State: 7-8

Ole Miss: 7-8

Auburn: 7-8

Florida: 7-8

Arkansas: 7-9

Vanderbilt: 7-9



Oklahoma: 5-8

Kentucky: 6-10

Tennessee: 6-10



As you can see, tiers begin to form!

Georgia, Texas, Texas A&M, and Alabama create a step above at the top, with all four portraying very admirable records against the rest of the competitive SEC. Alabama has gone through a gauntlet so far, having not played any of the three excluded teams so far. They play South Carolina in May. A&M has had the inverse, earning half of its SEC wins against Missouri and LSU. Still, series wins against Texas and Vanderbilt, as well as competing with Georgia and Oklahoma, make for a strong resume.

And while this isn’t an end-all, be-all stat, that bottom tier of Oklahoma, Kentucky and Tennessee are probably the next grouping of good, not great teams after LSU. Oklahoma is 10-8 in the SEC, but five of those have come against LSU and Missouri. Monitor how they do against the likes of Auburn and Florida the next two weeks.

It’s very reminiscent of football. Programs like Georgia, Texas and Alabama have made the SEC Championship and have had the most success over the last two years, while most of the teams in the 4-10 range feast on each other, with 3-4 teams remaining feisty.

Pear Ratings also provided a pretty interesting chart to look at, each team’s projected conference wins:

SEC Projected Conference Wins pic.twitter.com/BY5UJSQj3Y — PEARatings (@PEARatings) April 22, 2026

It seems like Georgia, Texas A&M and Texas are generally seen as in a tier of their own. That makes sense, as they’re the only top-10 teams in the current SEC rankings, and three of the four expected national seeds according to D1 (Florida is the other).

Then everyone else falls into a 10-team tier between 14 and 16 wins. There’s so much parity in this league.

In Texas’ case, it’s pretty fair to say they are one of the three best teams in the conference. Their pitch is actually the best of the entire conference to be the No. 1 roster:

Highest Ranked in the D1 Poll

Highest Projected Seed in the Field of 64

Highest Power Rating from all three metrics

Top three SOS so far, giving them the No. 1 resume quality in the conference

Georgia and A&M each have their flaws. Georgia played the easiest non-Missouri OOC schedule, which really hurts their RPI and rating. Even with A&M’s sweep of Texas, the rest of their resume mostly pails in comparison. Their next two best wins came in series losses, and their only notable OOC win was against Arizona State, the No. 25 team in the nation. Texas beat No. 9 Coastal Carolina.

So while the slump in early April and Sunday’s loss have stung, it’s important to take a step back and see what the rest of the conference is doing. It’s a war of attrition, and almost every weekend you are tested to the fullest. UCLA, UNC and GT don’t have to deal with that.

One last team I implore you to watch is Auburn. They are clearly the next best team in terms of ratings and D1’s rankings, yet they were comfortably in the middle class of both of the metrics above. What gives?

Well, they have the current hardest SOS in the nation, and have the hardest remaining SOS. They played Georgia Tech in a home-and-home, Florida St on a neutral field and hosted a really good Nebraska team in the out-of-conference, among other notable names.

They’ve already played Texas, Alabama and Florida in a series, and their remaining schedule is as follows:

Vs Oklahoma

@ A&M

@ MS State

Vs Georgia

An absolute gauntlet of a schedule, and easily the hardest for any team in the entire country. They’re a fun litmus test on how SOS affects rankings and RPI. They may repeat the year they had last season, earning a hosting seed with under 40 wins. At 28-12 with that tough of a final 14 games, it’s hard to even predict 35 wins. Could they get a top-eight seed with 38?