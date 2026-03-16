Source: Jonah Williams to undergo baseball season ending shoulder surgery

Texas outfielder and safety Jonah Williams will undergo surgery on a shoulder he recently injured diving for a fly ball, Inside Texas has learned. The procedure will end his baseball season. Williams, a sophomore in the baseball and football programs, played in eight games for Jim Schlossnagle’s club this season. He last played March 6 versus USC Upstate.

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Williams has battled injury throughout his time in both athletic programs. He surged onto the scene last year as part of the SEC Champion Longhorns but various ailments limited him throughout Texas’ short NCAA Tournament run in Schlossnagle’s first season. Steve Sarkisian‘s football program gave Williams time to recover in the summer and early in the season before he appeared in eight games.

Anwar Richardson first reported the news.

Part of the starting outfield to begin the year, Williams was hitting .304 in 23 at bats with seven hits, four RBI, and two doubles. He also had four walks. Last year, Williams hit .327 in 20 games for Texas.

On the gridiron, Williams has nine career tackles.

While most of Williams’ ailments at Texas have been lower-body related, this is not his first upper-body injury in the past couple of years. Williams suffered a broken collarbone during his senior season playoff run with Galveston Ball.

On the diamond, the blow is softened by the strong starts to the season from outfielders Aiden Robbins and Anthony Pack Jr. Robbins has manned centerfield and has been one of Texas’ top hitters. He’s slashing .382/.449/.697 with six home runs and 25 RBI. Pack is just behind in batting average with a .354 mark. He’s launched four homers and has 23 RBI.

Last week, Schlossnagle labeled Williams as day-to-day. Williams was listed as questionable in the SEC Student-Athlete Availability Report prior to the Ole Miss series.

Texas baseball is currently 18-1 with a 2-1 SEC record after taking two of three from the Rebels over the weekend. Texas plays Tarleton State on Tuesday.