Source: Trevor Goosby recently underwent surgery for a shoulder injury

Texas offensive lineman Trevor Goosby recently underwent surgery for a shoulder injury suffered in the Longhorns’ Cheez-It Citrus Bowl win over Michigan, Inside Texas has learned. Goosby will be out 4-6 weeks and is expected to miss Texas’ spring practices.

Goosby, who Inside Texas was first to report had signed on for the 2026 season, was a first-team All-SEC selection at offensive line during the 2025 campaign. Anwar Richardson was first to report Goosby’s surgery.

Goosby was thought to be one of the top offensive tackle prospects in the 2026 NFL Draft before signing to return to Texas. A member of Texas’ class of 2023, Goosby logged 847 snaps last year at left tackle. He earned a Pro Football Focus offensive grade of 83.3, a pass blocking grade of 80.1, and a run blocking grade of 82.1.

He was Texas’ second highest rated offensive regular behind Arch Manning, who posted an 87.3 offensive grade. The Longhorns return right tackle Brandon Baker and recently added Wake Forest offensive tackle Melvin Siani via the transfer portal.

Goosby has held it down at left tackle since Kelvin Banks left for the NFL.

His athleticism runs in the family. His father, Michael Goosby, played in the NFL, and Trevor’s little brother, Austin Goosby, is a highly-rated basketball prospect signed to Sean Miller’s Texas Basketball program for the Class of 2026.

Our Ian Boyd recently discussed Goosby ahead of Texas’ important offseason.

In the run game, it’s not obvious much will need to change in the transition from Banks to Goosby. The new left tackle has the quickness for outside zone but also the strength and screening skill for inside zone or the power/gap run game.

The inside zone game for a tackle is mostly about controlling the Edge or end across from them on their outside shoulder and ideally getting a little bit of displacement or control so they either try to fit one gap and get screened away from the back or even driven off the ball.”

In On3’s college rankings, Goosby is the No. 202 overall player and the No. 24 offensive tackle.