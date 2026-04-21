SP+ says Texas currently has the hardest schedule in the country in 2026

ESPN’s Bill Connelly is the caretaker of the SP+ ratings, described as “a tempo- and opponent-adjusted measure of college football efficiency.” SP+ currently is in the preseason stage, amassing data on rosters, returning production, and much more.

[Sign up for Inside Texas for 50% off! Get the latest on the Longhorns HERE]

Even with the season over four months away, and with the entire season to play, the Longhorns are currently projected to have the toughest 2026 schedule in the nation and will play eight teams ranked in the top 25 of the most recent SP+.

Initial SP+ SOS top 10 (using preseason SP+ ratings):



1. Texas

2. Arkansas

3. Oklahoma

4. Ohio State

5. Michigan

6. Northwestern

7. Ole Miss

8. Kentucky

9. Miss St

10. Florida



This is how I learned Northwestern plays at Ohio State, Oregon AND Indiana. Jeez. — Bill Connelly (@ESPN_BillC) April 21, 2026

Texas will face SP+ No. 1 Ohio State, No. 15 Tennessee, No. 12 Oklahoma, No. 19 Florida, No. 16 Ole Miss, No. 20 Missouri, No. 10 LSU, and No. 9 Texas A&M in 2026.

To compare to Arkansas, who claims the second most difficult schedule, the Razorbacks will also face eight teams in the top 25 of SP+: No. 25 Utah, No. 4 Georgia, No. 9 Texas A&M, No. 15 Tennessee, No. 20 Missouri, No. 24 South Carolina, No. 6 Texas, and No. 10 LSU.

The addition of a ninth Southeastern Conference game has made every SEC schedule more difficult. Twelve SEC teams are in the top 30 of SP+ at this juncture, and SEC teams are required to play at least one Power Four opponent or Notre Dame in non-conference play. Ten Power Four games is a challenging task, and Texas’ having SP+ No. 1 Ohio State on the schedule gives them a difficult test at the beginning of the toughest slate in the country.

Last year, Texas finished with the No. 10 strength of record and the No. 9 strength of schedule according to ESPN’s Football Power Index after the 2025 College Football Playoff was said and done. Following the playing of conference championships, Army-Navy, and a couple of bowl games but before the first round of the CFP, Texas had the No. 12 strength of record and the No. 7 strength of schedule in ESPN’s FPI.

The metrics didn’t matter, as the 9-3 Longhorns were left out of the 12-team CFP. Texas finished its 2025 season with a Cheez-It Citrus Bowl win over Michigan, and was No. 11 in FPI to end the year.

Texas has the most difficult schedule in the country, at least per SP+’s view four months away from the season. Odds are, it’ll remain one of the more difficult slate of games to traverse when the 2026 regular season is said and done.

What that’s worth combined with Texas record will be key in determining whether the Longhorns get another chance at the 12-team CFP.