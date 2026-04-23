St. Mary's guard Mikey Lewis commits to Texas
St. Mary’s (Calif.) guard Mikey Lewis has committed to Texas. The Longhorns beat Oregon, Washington, and Vanderbilt for his services. Last season for the Gaels, Lewis averaged 13.9 ppg, 2.7 rpg, and 2.1 apg.
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Lewis is ranked as the No. 102 overall prospect and the No. 21 shooting guard in the portal according to the On3 Industry Ranking. On3 ranks Lewis as the No. 137 overall prospect and the No. 28 shooting guard in the portal.
The roster at a glance
Confirmed coming back (3)
- C Matas Vokietaitis: 15.6 ppg, 7.1 rpg, 0.6 apg
- G Anthon McDermott: 0.9 ppg, 0.6 rpg, 0.3 apg
- F John Clark
Eligible to return (2)
- F Dailyn Swain: 17.3 ppg, 7.5 rpg, 3.6 apg – Declared for NBA draft
- C Lewis Obiorah
Added via the portal (5)
- F David Punch, TCU: 14.1 ppg, 6.8 rpg, 2.0 apg
- G Isaiah Johnson, Colorado: 16.9 ppg, 2.9 rpg, 3.0 apg
- G Amari Evans, Tennessee: 4.1 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 0.8 apg
- F Elyjah Freeman, Auburn: 9.2 ppg, 5.2 rpg, 1.2 apg
- G Mikey Lewis, St. Mary’s (CA): 13.9 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 2.1 apg
The 2026 class (4)
- W Austin Goosby: No. 58 per Rivals
- F Bo Ogden: No. 45 per Rivals
- G Joe Sterling: No. 138 per Rivals
- C Coleman Elkins: Unranked
Out of eligibility (6)
- G Tramon Mark: 14.0 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 1.8 apg
- G Jordan Pope: 13.1 ppg, 2.1 rpg, 1.9 apg
- G Chendall Weaver: 5.8 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 1.1 apg
- F Lassina Traore: 3.4 ppg, 5.1 rpg, 0.6 apg
- F Cole Bott (Walk-on): 0.5 ppg, 0.2 rpg, 0.2 apg
- G Brandon Taylor (Walk-on): 0.8 ppg, 0.5 rpg, 0.0 apg
Entered portal (4)
- G Camden Heide: 5.9 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 0.7 apg
- G Simeon Wilcher: 5.6 ppg, 1.8 rpg, 1.7 apg
- F Nic Codie: 4.1 ppg, 3.1 rpg, 0.8 apg
- F Declan Duru: 1.3 ppg, 1.2 rpg, 0.0 apg