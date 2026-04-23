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St. Mary's guard Mikey Lewis commits to Texas

Joe Cookby: Joe Cook1 hour agojosephcook89

St. Mary’s (Calif.) guard Mikey Lewis has committed to Texas. The Longhorns beat Oregon, Washington, and Vanderbilt for his services. Last season for the Gaels, Lewis averaged 13.9 ppg, 2.7 rpg, and 2.1 apg.

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Lewis is ranked as the No. 102 overall prospect and the No. 21 shooting guard in the portal according to the On3 Industry Ranking. On3 ranks Lewis as the No. 137 overall prospect and the No. 28 shooting guard in the portal.

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