St. Mary's guard Mikey Lewis commits to Texas

St. Mary’s (Calif.) guard Mikey Lewis has committed to Texas. The Longhorns beat Oregon, Washington, and Vanderbilt for his services. Last season for the Gaels, Lewis averaged 13.9 ppg, 2.7 rpg, and 2.1 apg.

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Saint Mary’s transfer guard Mikey Lewis has committed to Texas, he told @On3.



The 6-3 sophomore averaged nearly 14 PPG this season, earning All-WCC First Team. https://t.co/qlwWLrF8ow pic.twitter.com/8QO79p1mpU — Joe Tipton (@JoeTipton) April 23, 2026

Lewis is ranked as the No. 102 overall prospect and the No. 21 shooting guard in the portal according to the On3 Industry Ranking. On3 ranks Lewis as the No. 137 overall prospect and the No. 28 shooting guard in the portal.

The roster at a glance

Confirmed coming back (3)

Eligible to return (2)

F Dailyn Swain : 17.3 ppg, 7.5 rpg, 3.6 apg – Declared for NBA draft

: 17.3 ppg, 7.5 rpg, 3.6 apg – Declared for NBA draft C Lewis Obiorah

Added via the portal (5)

The 2026 class (4)

W Austin Goosby : No. 58 per Rivals

: No. 58 per Rivals F Bo Ogden : No. 45 per Rivals

: No. 45 per Rivals G Joe Sterling : No. 138 per Rivals

: No. 138 per Rivals C Coleman Elkins: Unranked

Out of eligibility (6)

Entered portal (4)