Steve Sarkisian Addresses Culture, Laurence Seymore’s Future, and Cam Coleman's Transfer

Steve Sarkisian was finally back in front of the mic. Here’s what he had to say.

This episode hosted by Joe Cook and Evan Vieth provides an in-depth discussion on the Texas Longhorns’ offseason developments, particularly focusing on head coach Steve Sarkisian’s efforts to rebuild and strengthen the team’s culture ahead of the 2026 spring football season. Sarkisian acknowledges that the Longhorns’ recent struggles stemmed partly from a weakening team culture, which he is now addressing earlier and more intensively than before. The coaching staff is implementing “culture Wednesdays” starting immediately as new players—particularly freshmen and transfers—arrive on campus, aiming to instill the desired team habits and cohesion from day one rather than waiting until later in the offseason.

A significant portion of the discussion centers on Texas’ roster changes, especially the addition of high-profile transfer Cam Coleman. Sarkisian describes the extensive recruiting process behind Coleman, emphasizing his character and the positive impact he is expected to have on the team’s offense and culture. The conversation also highlights the challenges and realities of modern college football, including the academic demands on players and the importance of integrating transfers who may not be accustomed to in-person classes.

Additionally, the episode covers the status of offensive line recruit Laurence Seymore, who is awaiting an NCAA eligibility waiver that will allow him to play immediately. Sarkisian and the hosts provide insights into the waiver process, the legal efforts underway to secure it, and how crucial Seymore’s presence is for the Longhorns’ offensive line depth and performance.

Overall, the episode provides a comprehensive look at how Texas is leveraging the transfer portal, recruitment, and culture-building strategies to prepare for a competitive season, with an optimistic outlook on the team’s future progress.

