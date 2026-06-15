Steve Sarkisian addresses "twos and threes" comment that rustled Texas Tech's feathers

Steve Sarkisian addressed a room full of Texas fans in Houston in late May, and said something he knew would land with those who supported the Longhorns. What he didn’t expect was the backlash he’d receive from people not all that fond of the Texas football program.

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“There’s a team in our state that plays in another conference that has a schedule that I would argue if I played with our twos and our threes, we could go undefeated, and they’ll probably make the CFP this year,” Sarkisian said.

The unnamed team was Texas Tech. In the days and weeks following that statement from Sarkisian, the Red Raider ecosystem lashed out at Texas. Texas Tech megaboster Cody Campbell and head coach Joey McGuire tried to make waves by challenging the Longhorns to a week one matchup this season. Contracts stood in the way of that happening, as did Texas’ already extremely difficult schedule that features Ohio State in week two.

On Monday on the Up and Adams Show with Kay Adams, Sarkisian explained why he made the comments and his thinking on Texas Tech.

“How that came about, and I probably could have said it better, I was talking about the inequities in college football,” Sarkisian said. “One of the inequities in college football, which we touched on earlier, is strength of schedule, who your opponents are, and the toll it takes on your team as you get ready for the Playoffs. That comment came out about it’s one thing to play in another conference, it’s another with who are you scheduling in your non-conference. Then, ultimately, getting into the playoffs.”

Sarkisian repeated something he said at SEC Spring Meetings, highlighting that no 9-3 team has made the College Football Playoff. He explained that a 10-win record, whether 10-2 or 10-3, is a necessity to make the College Football Playoff despite some 9-3 and 10-2 records looking remarkably different because of variances in strength of schedule.

He also mentioned he didn’t expect to receive the blowback that came from his comments. After highlighting the difficult of the Longhorns’ schedule this year, Sarkisian spoke about the Red Raiders with a far more gracious tone.

“On the same note, Texas Tech’s got a really good football team,” Sarkisian said. “It was not a knock at Texas Tech. It was more of looking at the schedule they’re playing. People took it the wrong way, like I was trying to attack Tech’s quality of the team they have. It wasn’t. It was about their opponents. Really, their opponents should have been the ones that were trying to get mad at me and not Tech. To each their own. Sometimes you hurt people’s feelings. We’re all big boys. We’re going to be alright.”

Texas didn’t end up changing its 2026 schedule, as the Longhorns will battle Texas State in week one before welcoming Ohio State in week two. Despite McGuire’s clamoring for a week one game in Lubbock or Arlington, it wasn’t going to come to pass.

But Sarkisian did note something about the challenge the Buckeyes present while speaking about the Red Raiders.

“Joey was great about it,” Sarkisian said. “I wouldn’t expect anything less from his response about changing our openers. How about we change our second game of the season and then we can have something to talk about?”

But even though Sarkisian was gracious and more complementary of the Red Raiders, he did get one chance to make a small dig. It was mostly at the current college football environment, but it mentioned one of the Red Raiders’ best ever all the same.

“The way these injunctions are going, Pat Mahomes may be playing quarterback for Texas Tech again before Joey’s done,” Sarkisian said.