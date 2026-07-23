Steve Sarkisian anticipates all but one player to be "ready to go for training camp"

When Texas starts its preseason camp for the 2026 season, the Longhorns will be at full strength with one exception.

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“I don’t know of anybody that won’t be cleared and ready to go for training camp two weeks from today,” Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian said. “That’s encouraging. We’re going to monitor guys like anything when we get to training camp of how much pounding and how much running certain guys are doing. Again, we have to build towards the season. I haven’t seen anybody that’s going to say he’s necessarily out.”

The one exception is freshman offensive lineman Kaden Scherer, who Sarkisian said suffered an ACL injury in the spring.

A number of Texas players were dinged up or injured to varying extents after the 2025 season, notably Arch Manning. Texas announced he underwent “minor foot surgery” in late January “as a preventative measure to address a previous injury.” Manning participated in spring football activities but mostly avoided any full team activities that would have put his foot at risk of reinjury.

In addition, Texas announced that Xavier Filsaime, Trevor Goosby, Emmett Mosley V, Ty’Anthony Smith, and Ryan Wingo all had surgeries following the 2025 season. Some of those players returned to football activities during spring practices. The expectation for all those players was that they’d be 100 percent for the 2026 season.

There was one additional injury in spring football. Kaliq Lockett sustained what Sarkisian described as a “lower leg injury” in March and underwent surgery. At the time, Sarkisian said he expected for Lockett to be back for summer workouts.

Baseball cost safety Jonah Williams the last three months of the 2026 season due to a shoulder issue that needed surgery. However, the school announced at the time that Williams was expected to be cleared for the start of the 2026 football campaign.

With preseason camp starting soon, Sarkisian believes almost his entire team is in strong shape ahead of a crucial season.

“Outside of that, I think we’re going to have a full roster ready to go,” Sarkisian said. “Knock on wood, we get through the next week and a half to get ready for camp.”