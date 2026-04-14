Steve Sarkisian explains the format for Texas Football's Spring Day Open Practice

Last week, Texas football posted its plans for ‘Fan Day’, a spring activities event centered around Texas Football’s open practice in Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.

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While the timings for the open practices and other fanfare were announced, Texas hadn’t explained how the practice itself would work.

Head coach Steve Sarkisian noted earlier that the team would not be able to play in a full-fledged Spring Game, like many have grown accustomed to over the years, but the head man did expand on how exactly his practice will look come Saturday, April 18.

“Ballpark, we’ll probably go about 70-75 plays or so,” Sarkisian said. “Of those 70-75 plays, I’d venture to guess somewhere between 45-50 of those will be live. Part of that will be a ‘Thud Tempo’ because when we go to live, I take some of these guys out so that they don’t get some of those nicked up injuries. And I need to see more of our younger players play live football too.”

Texas will showcase a wide range of plays and play types in this mode, with the team ‘going live’, or playing full tempo, for the majority. That means tackling and blocking at game speed, hoping to somewhat emulate that spring game feel.

The rest of the time will be spent in ‘Thud Tempo’, which is still physical, but the players will not be fully tackling, mostly wrapping or ‘thudding’ the player by stopping their momentum.

As Sarkisian noted, that’s when players who have dealt with injuries like Ryan Wingo, Emmett Mosley and Ty’Anthony Smith will be able to participate, though it’s unlikely they will when the team is going full out and tackling.

So fans will still be able to see their favorite players play in DKR, while Texas is able to keep its players healthy and fresh for the summer.

“It’ll be a bit of a balancing act that way. But hopefully we get around 75 plays,” Sarkisian said. “We’ll go ones-on-ones.”

So you will be able to watch the number ones on both sides of the ball facing off. That means Colin Simmons vs Melvin Siani, Kade Phillips vs Cam Coleman, Rasheem Biles tackling the RBs and much more.

Texas Fan Day begins on April 18 at 9 A.M., with Texas’ open practice beginning at 11 A.M. at DKR.