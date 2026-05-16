Steve Sarkisian has an answer to the College Football Playoff problem

Sark gave an actual solution to all the CFP craziness.

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In this video, Joe Cook and Texas Homer discuss a new proposal by Steve Sarkisian regarding the structure of the College Football Playoff (CFP). Sarkisian criticizes the current 12- and 24-team playoff expansions and advocates for a return to a four-team playoff, but with a twist: the four teams would be the champions of the Power Four conferences (SEC, Big Ten, ACC, Big 12), each determined through a mini conference playoff system.

This concept aims to preserve the importance of the regular season and conference championships, provide meaningful postseason games, and avoid diluting the quality of playoff contenders.

Sark’s idea attempts to balance competitive fairness, commercial interests (such as TV rights), and traditional college football values. The discussion also highlights challenges, including the exclusion of independents like Notre Dame and Group of Six (G6) teams, as well as the difficulty of convincing stakeholders to adopt such a structure. The proposal offers a concrete alternative to the often vague criticism of playoff expansion and emphasizes the need to maintain the integrity and excitement of college football’s postseason.

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