Steve Sarkisian is excited to have Will Muschamp as his defensive coordinator

One of the most important moves that Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian made following the 2025 season was to dismiss Pete Kwiatkowski and hire Will Muschamp as defensive coordinator. Muschamp, a former head coach at South Carolina and Florida who was head coach in waiting at Texas in 2008, 2009, and 2010, was most recently at Georgia helping Kirby Smart‘s program field some of the best defenses in college football.

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In April, Muschamp explained why returning to Texas was a no-brainer.

“Very easy decision and a very quick decision,” Muschamp said. “Coach Sarkisian reached out and asked me if I was interested in coming back to Texas. I asked my wife Carol, she looked at me and said ‘let’s go tomorrow.’ We’re obviously empty nesters. My youngest son, Whit, is at Vanderbilt playing football. My oldest son, Jackson, is working for CAA in Nashville. We were really excited to get back to Austin.”

That was in the midst of Texas’ spring practices, where Muschamp was working to install his defense ahead of the 2026 season. Muschamp will be a defensive coordinator for the first time since he called defenses at Auburn in 2015, though he’s had other play-calling opportunities since then as head coach of the Gamecocks.

In the months since spring practices, Muschamp has worked on the recruiting trail and gotten to know the players he’ll be deploying this year. From Sarkisian’s perspective, how has the adjustment been for the Longhorns’ new defensive coordinator?

“Will Muschamp is awesome first of all,” Sarkisian said Monday on the Up And Adams Show with Kay Adams. “He’s a really good football coach. He’s a great teacher. He gets the respect of the players and the staff immediately when he starts to present. He pushes our players. He coaches them hard, but at the same time he loves them up. I think that’s a great trait to have as a coach, that you can coach them as hard as anybody in the country but in the same note love them up that way to where they respect him.

“I think we all see the intensity of a Will Muschamp, and we’ve all seen him hitting the dry erase board in the locker room when he was at Texas and all these things, but that’s not him all the time. He doesn’t run 100 mph all the time. He’s a very cerebral guy. He’s going to get the best out of our players and put them in a really good position to be successful. We’ve got some pretty good defensive players to do that with, but we’re very excited to have him.”

Sarkisian mentioned some of the defenses Muschamp previously coordinated at Texas that featured stars like Henry Melton, Brian Orakpo, Earl Thomas, Sergio Kindle, and Aaron Williams as highlights in Longhorns fans’ memories. Sarkisian was hopeful that current players like Jelani McDonald, Colin Simmons, and Hero Kanu could join that group as parts of standout defenses for the Longhorns under Muschamp.

“I know all of Longhorn nation is excited to have him,” Sarkisian said. “He had some great defenses back in the day in ’08 and ’09, ’10 in that era. Some pretty good football teams at UT. We’re excited to have him back.”