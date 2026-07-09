Steve Sarkisian named to the Dodd Trophy preseason watchlist

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian was named to the Dodd Trophy preseason watch list on Thursday, the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation and the Peach Bowl announced.

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Sarkisian is one of 20 coaches to make the watch list for the award that “celebrates the head coach of a team who enjoys success on the gridiron, while also stressing the importance of scholarship, leadership and integrity – the three pillars of legendary coach Bobby Dodd’s coaching philosophy.”

20 head coaches were named to the 2026 Dodd Trophy Preseason Watch List for their commitment to scholarship, leadership and integrity. 🏆



🔗: https://t.co/573JB1X7CU#DoddTrophy pic.twitter.com/vzPB9l9vZU — The Dodd Trophy (@thedoddtrophy) July 9, 2026

First-year coaches are not eligible for the Dodd Trophy. Candidates must also come from a program with an APR above the national average of 971, per release.

“For more than five decades, The Dodd Trophy has established itself as the most coveted head coaching award in college football because it represents more than just wins on the field,” said Chairman of the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation Jim Terry. “Equally as important, we also focus on a coach’s impact on developing student-athletes in the classroom and within their communities. As a result, consideration is limited to coaches who have set a standard of academic excellence and have spent at least two seasons leading their current programs, allowing them time to build a culture of success on and off the field.”

Sarkisian is entering his sixth year as head coach of the Longhorns. At Texas, he is 48-20 with two appearances in the College Football Playoff and one Big 12 conference championship. He is 3-3 in postseason games and has logged 10-win seasons in each of the last three years. As a head coach, Sarkisian is 94-55 between stints at Washington, USC, and Texas.

Texas starts its 2026 campaign against Texas State on Saturday, September 5.