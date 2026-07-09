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Inside Texas Football

Steve Sarkisian named to the Dodd Trophy preseason watchlist

Joe Cook
Joe Cook@josephcook89
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Steve Sarkisian (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas)

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian was named to the Dodd Trophy preseason watch list on Thursday, the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation and the Peach Bowl announced.

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Sarkisian is one of 20 coaches to make the watch list for the award that “celebrates the head coach of a team who enjoys success on the gridiron, while also stressing the importance of scholarship, leadership and integrity – the three pillars of legendary coach Bobby Dodd’s coaching philosophy.”

First-year coaches are not eligible for the Dodd Trophy. Candidates must also come from a program with an APR above the national average of 971, per release.

“For more than five decades, The Dodd Trophy has established itself as the most coveted head coaching award in college football because it represents more than just wins on the field,” said Chairman of the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation Jim Terry. “Equally as important, we also focus on a coach’s impact on developing student-athletes in the classroom and within their communities. As a result, consideration is limited to coaches who have set a standard of academic excellence and have spent at least two seasons leading their current programs, allowing them time to build a culture of success on and off the field.”

Sarkisian is entering his sixth year as head coach of the Longhorns. At Texas, he is 48-20 with two appearances in the College Football Playoff and one Big 12 conference championship. He is 3-3 in postseason games and has logged 10-win seasons in each of the last three years. As a head coach, Sarkisian is 94-55 between stints at Washington, USC, and Texas.

Texas starts its 2026 campaign against Texas State on Saturday, September 5.

The 2026 Dodd Trophy Preseason Watch List

CoachSchoolConferenceAPR (2024-25)
Bret BielemaIllinoisBig Ten988
Jeff BrohmLouisvilleACC972
Curt CignettiIndianaBig Ten989
Mario CristobalMiami (FL)ACC993
Spencer DanielsonBoise StatePac-12985
Ryan DayOhio StateBig Ten1000
Kalen DeBoerAlabamaSEC1000
Sonny DykesTCUBig 12987
Mike ElkoTexas A&MSEC1000
Kirk FerentzIowaBig Ten997
Jedd FischWashingtonBig Ten991
Marcus FreemanNotre DameIndependent1000
Willie FritzHoustonBig 12989
Josh HeupelTennesseeSEC993
Brent KeyGeorgia TechACC997
Dan LanningOregonBig Ten988
Lincoln RileyUSCBig Ten993
Steve SarkisianTexasSEC990
Kirby SmartGeorgiaSEC981
Brent VenablesOklahomaSEC997

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