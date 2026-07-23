Steve Sarkisian didn’t mince words when asked about playing against Parker Livingstone in the upcoming Red River Shootout after the former Longhorns wide receiver transferred to the Oklahoma Sooners.

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Steve Sarkisian on Parker Livingstone:



"I hope we kick his ass. It's the Red River Rivalry." — Evan Vieth (@EvanVieth) July 23, 2026

“I hope we kick his ass,” Sarkisian said. “It’s the Red River Rivalry, you know what I mean? He chose to go there. He’s on the other side. It’s the way the game goes. If you’ve ever been, it’s a hell of a game. It’s epic.”

Sark wasn’t all blood and guts when talking about Livingstone, who logged 29 catches for 516 yards and six touchdowns along with one passing touchdown to Arch Manning in 2025.

“At the end of the day, it’s competition,” Sarkisian said. “After the game, I’m sure I’ll give him a big hug. Before that, we’re trying to beat his ass. That’s the way it goes.”

There was a bit of drama as there usually will be when a player or coach leaves for a heated rival, but Livingstone’s exit statement left Texas fans upset with how he portrayed the circumstances around his decision to leave. Livingstone said upon his departure, “some things are out of my control. Such is the reality of the ever-changing landscape of college football.”

Thank you Longhorn nation pic.twitter.com/Px4htQHklz — Parker Livingstone (@ParkerL06) January 3, 2026

Texas fans did not take kindly to that.

Manning, who was asked about Livingstone’s transfer in the spring, wished his former pass-catching target well “except when we play them.”

The Texas quarterback was once again asked about Livingstone on Thursday.

“Yeah, it’s going to be different,” Manning said. “I mean, he was my roommate. So now playing against him is definitely a little bit of a change. I think that’s just kind of how college football is now.”

Brent Venables said the following the addition of the Longhorn turned Sooner in Livingstone, “nothing surprises me anymore.”

“Parker’s been great,” Venables said. “He’s a wonderful teammate, tremendous work ethic, incredibly competitive. He’s really twitched up for a long guy — tremendous burst and can really accelerate. Great catch radius, he’s got tremendous top-end speed.”

Livingstone isn’t the first to cross the Red River. Brenen Thompson did the same after his freshman year at Texas and Casey Thompson eventually walked-on to the Sooners roster after stops at Florida Atlantic and Nebraska.

But Livingstone, who was a fan favorite entering 2025 for Longhorn Nation, is the most high-profile burnt orange turncoat and enters 2026 as a bitter enemy for Texas fans. And those feelings are at least somewhat shared by Sarkisian before the battle in the Cotton Bowl.