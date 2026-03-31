Steve Sarkisian praises team effort, refurbished RB room, OL depth

Sark gave some insights in his latest presser.

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The video transcript features a detailed discussion between Joe Cook and Evan Vieth about the progress of the Texas Longhorns football team at the midpoint of their spring practices. After completing a scrimmage and returning from spring break, head coach Steve Sarkisian shared his positive outlook on the team’s culture and competition level. Sarkisian emphasized that all players are competing vigorously, with no clear starters yet.

The team has undergone a significant roster transformation, with nearly half the players being new transfers who are adapting well to Sarkisian’s culture and style.

Key areas of focus include the running back room, which has been effectively reset with new talent such as Hollywood Smothers, Raleek Brown, and Derrek Cooper, all receiving praise for their potential and performance. The tight end group is also highlighted, particularly Michael Masunas’ ability to fill the important “C gap” in the run game, a threat Texas has lacked in recent years. Sarkisian also gave attention to Jordan Coleman, a redshirt freshman stepping into the challenging left tackle role behind Trevor Goosby, showing promise despite the position’s difficulty.

The dialogue underlines the importance of depth and competition across the roster, with players like Sterling Berkhalter and Rasheem Biles standing out not only for their athleticism but also for their cultural leadership.

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