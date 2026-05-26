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Steve Sarkisian wants one thing fixed in college football: "What are the rules? And enforce them"

Joe Cookby: Joe Cook54 minutes agojosephcook89
Untitled design - 2026-05-26T154230.818
Nov 15, 2025; Athens, Georgia, USA; Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian walks into Sanford Stadium before a game against the Georgia Bulldogs. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Steve Sarkisian was asked at SEC Spring Meetings what he would change about college football if he could do it by snapping his fingers. Between inequality in schedules, the varying laws surrounding transfer credits and academics, differing NIL rules, and eligibility standards that can be thrown out with the stroke of a judge's pen, there was one overarching principle that Sarkisian was quick to respond with.

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