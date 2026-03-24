Steve Sarkisian with health updates on Arch Manning, Trevor Goosby, Kaliq Lockett, Kaden Scherer

Steve Sarkisian announced Tuesday that Longhorns wide receiver Kaliq Lockett and offensive lineman Kaden Scherer both recently underwent successful surgery. Sarkisian described both as having “lower leg injuries.”

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Sarkisian said he expected Lockett to be back for summer workouts and for Scherer to be ready for preseason camp.

Lockett, a redshirt freshman who appeared in four regular season games and the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl, had five receptions for 47 yards and one touchdown.

Scherer, a freshman from Georgetown, was ranked as the No. 1082 overall prospect, the No. 78 offensive tackle, and the No. 150 player in Texas in the Rivals Industry Ranking. Rivals ranked Scherer as the No. 65 offensive tackle and the No. 82 player in Texas.

Sarkisian also said Arch Manning’s progress since his surgery in the winter is “on par with where he should be.”

“He was throwing the ball today, threw it really well,” Sarkisian said. “We’ll gradually work him back in. I’m not in a rush because I do think these reps are so valuable for KJ (Lacey), for Dia (Bell), and for MJ (Morris) right now. This is a great opportunity for them.”

Sarkisian provided additional injury updates, saying Ryan Wingo was “working his way back in in a modified state.” He also mentioned Ty’Anthony Smith and Xavier Filsaime were practicing. Sarkisian also said Trevor Goosby and Justus Terry were both in pads.

Speaking about all those players, “they’re not going full team reps but they’re working their way back into this but that’s a great thing for us.”

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