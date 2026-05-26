Skip to main content
Texas
Join Now

Steve Sarkisian's confidence is evidence of his own evolution

Joe Cookby: Joe Cook1 hour agojosephcook89
Untitled design - 2026-05-26T091611.707
Nov 28, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; Head coach Steve Sarkisian argues with an official during the second half against the Texas A&M Aggies at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian likes to joke that dinosaurs aren't still walking the earth because in the choice between adapt or die, they chose death. While methods of adaptation to a supermassive meteor aren't clear, that shouldn't detract from the fact that Sarkisian understands the sport will pass him up if he does not stay at the forefront of things like play-calling on both sides of the ball, roster management, and even motivation.

$1 for 5 days
then 50% off your first year. Standard billing after.
Inside Texas
+
+
One subscription: The best Texas Longhorns coverage and community, and all access to the On3 College Sports Network.