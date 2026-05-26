Steve Sarkisian's confidence is evidence of his own evolution
Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian likes to joke that dinosaurs aren't still walking the earth because in the choice between adapt or die, they chose death. While methods of adaptation to a supermassive meteor aren't clear, that shouldn't detract from the fact that Sarkisian understands the sport will pass him up if he does not stay at the forefront of things like play-calling on both sides of the ball, roster management, and even motivation.