Steve Sarkisian's December: All Gas, No Breaks

At Inside Texas, we chronicle the team day by day, week by week. The goal is to offer a 365-day view of Texas Football. In my opinion, our offseason coverage is more important than in-season coverage, because much of the season plays out before our eyes. I enjoy covering what isn’t as front and center and have a general interest in program and roster management.

With that in mind, I kicked off December with an article titled “Steve Sarkisian and Texas football need a December to remember.” The title may have been inspired by a car commercial, but the article was written because of the importance the month carries for the following season.

What “Championships Are Won in the Offseason” Means Now

From the above article:

“Championships are won in the offseason” used to mean team preparation more than anything else. Now, in the transfer portal era, it means roster management on top of team preparedness. By far the most important bloc of the Texas offseason is the next six weeks. Despite the portal not opening officially until January 2, make no mistake—the portal is already front and center.

It can’t be overstated how important this December-January window is.

Imports, Exports, and the Cost of Change

There are two sides to the NCAA Transfer Portal. Fans tend to focus far more on who is coming in rather than who is going out. For Sark, exports—and the money they free up—are just as important as imports.

December saw the departure of three of Sarkisian’s favorite players: Tre Wisner, CJ Baxter, and DeAndre Moore.

Each move hammered home how locked in Sark is to rebuild his roster. Not only that, but it foreshadows the quality of player he aims to pursue.

Coaching Turnover Accelerates the Reset

On top of necessary roster turnover, Sark also called for significant coaching changes. First, he replaced running backs coach Chad Scott with Jabbar Juluke. Then he shocked the coaching world by replacing defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski with Will Muschamp.

Juluke’s appointment comes with the added bonus of getting Texas’ foot in the door if Florida running back Jadan Baugh, one of the most talented players in the country, elects to enter the portal.

We’ll see if Sark is done overhauling his staff or if moves remain.

Retention Matters Too

While these changes were taking place, there was constant portal maneuvering and budgeting going on, including retention of current players. Some of those pursuits are ongoing—notably for left tackle Trevor Goosby and wide receiver Ryan Wingo.

The importance of retention is often forgotten, probably because Texas has been masterful at it in the past.

The Citrus Bowl as a Preview for 2026

Oh, by the way, all of this happened while the team was preparing for the Citrus Bowl against Michigan—what remained of the team, anyway.

After a number of opt-outs, a new-look and even younger Longhorns squad beat Michigan rather soundly. The game offered a glimpse of what’s to come and, just as importantly, what’s still needed if Texas truly wants to compete in 2026.

December Bleeds Into January

Refer back to the quote above. On December 1, it stated the next six weeks would be critical. December now gives way to January, with the transfer portal officially opening at midnight tonight and running through January 16.

Like a game against a high level opponent, it’s going to be chaos no matter how well prepared you are. The goal is to win more plays than you lose.

Momentum Built—Now It Must Be Sustained

It’s my opinion that the staff has laid important groundwork for a successful portal haul. An aggressive, largely executable plan is in place. Sark has done a strong job making Texas an attractive destination for 2026.

December was a success but it goes for naught if Sark can’t build upon it in January.

Make sure to keep it locked to Inside Texas for continuous coverage of Texas’s transfer portal efforts. Texas’ process and resolve is sure to bear fruit.