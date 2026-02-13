Surly Horns announces Burnt Ends Bullpen NIL Campaign

Surly Horns, one of the nation’s first crowdsourced NIL collectives, announced today its plans to shift focus from Texas Football to Baseball in support of the Longhorns pitching staff.

[Sign up for Inside Texas for just $1! Get the latest on Texas recruiting and all things Longhorns HERE]

Surly Horns was at the forefront of NIL collectives back in 2021, and set up the Horns with Hearts program, a non-profit organization that provided Texas offensive linemen $50,000 annually, starting in August 2022.

‘The Pancake Factory’ was one of the first crowdfunded positional payment plans for Texas football players, and the one that made the most national headlines. It was the beginning of the NIL revolution, and it all started with aiding Texas in the recruitment and retention of offensive linemen.

But before the Pancake Factory was ‘Burnt Ends’, a program intended to provide for Texas tight ends throughout their time in Austin. That program was initially set up in September of 2021, and the base four-figure monthly stipend was also amplified by crowd-sourced funding. This program also aimed to give back and have Texas tight ends participate in the community.

But as the world of NIL grew and grew, a crowdsourced collective was no longer making a difference for these young athletes being promised seven-figure deals by universities.

So, co-founders Rob Blair and Rick Vasquez pivoted to a sport that could use the extra funds in NIL. Not football or basketball with its revenue sharing and gaudy NIL numbers, but Texas Baseball.

The new Burnt Ends Bullpen program aims to financially support Texas pitchers, from the biggest names like Dylan Volantis, to players fighting for a final spot on the roster.

The program has three tiers of donations:

Burnt Ends Tier- $10 per month- Username Flare and access to the Burnt Ends board + Burnt Koozie at tailgate

Burnt Ends Flats- $25 per month- Tier above + Burnt Ends Tshirt + Free access to the Burnt Ends Bullpen Events (not game tickets)

Burnt Ends Points- $50 per month- Tiers above + Burnt Ends Cup + Burnt Ends Bullpen Autographed team baseball

Surly Horns also plans to host events like a 9/9/9 challenge, a viral baseball challenge for fans where the aim is to eat nine hotdogs and drink nine beers in the span of a singular nine-inning frame, a crawfish boil and live batting practice against Texas pitchers.

Texas baseball fans now have a way to directly support their favorite Longhorns and contribute to the future of the program.