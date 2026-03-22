Sweet Victory! Texas takes down Gonzaga in thrilling win to advance to the Sweet Sixteen

The Horns just can’t be taken down!

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Texas, playing its third game in five days, advanced to the Sweet Sixteen with a win over Gonzaga, 74-68.

This game was back and forth from the jump, with Texas taking a late first-half lead to enter the break with a two point lead. They were taking care of the ball, but Gonzaga was dominating inside the paint on their end.

With 6:15 seconds left in this game, Texas clung to a one point lead, but Gonzaga star big man Graham Ike, who finished the game with 25 points, received his fourth foul. From there, Texas sprang an advantage.

The Horns would take leads as big as six, and with three to go, Dailyn Swain attacked the paint, drawing heavy contact from Ike in what should’ve been his fifth and final foul. Instead, Gonzaga made it a two point game on the other end, and Longhorn Nation was furious.

But Jordan Pope responded with a big three, and Texas would enter the final minute up three.

Then Gonzaga scored, and Texas’s next two shots would rattle out from three, shots that should’ve been daggers.

With 32 seconds left, clinging to that one point lead, Sean Miller drew up a play in the timeout

Tramon Mark, the clutch scorer from two games prior, got the ball on one wing, working towards the other. Sneakily, Miller had subbed in three-point specialist Cam Heide, who had barely played in the second half and hadn’t scored all day.

The decision paid off.

1-2 from the field tonight.



Shoutout to Sean Miller for putting him on the floor. Big shouts to Cam Heide – CLUTCH pic.twitter.com/zbGVrdn5rZ https://t.co/DLEKdIphu4 — Ryan Hammer🔨 (@ryanhammer09) March 22, 2026

Heide hit one of the clutchest shots in recent Texas basketball history, giving Texas a four point lead with 14 seconds to go. Ball game.

Texas advanced to the Sweet Sixteen for the second time in four years, having made it all the way to the Elite Eight in the 2023 season.

Matas Vokietatis was superb again, staying mostly out of foul trouble and scoring 17 points with nine rebounds. Pope had 17, and Dailyn Swain had 11-6-6. Nic Codie had a career night for the Horns when they needed it most, scoring 12 points on six shots.

It was a great game for the Longhorns overall. The silly mistakes of the past and self destruction has seemingly vanished overnight, and the Longhorns had 20 assists to just five turnovers, one of the best marks of the year.

The Longhorns are 2026’s first Cinderellas, and they’ll finally have some time to rest while they see which of Miami or Purdue they’ll be facing after tomorrow morning’s game.