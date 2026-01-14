Tape Don't Lie: New Texas LB Rasheem Biles is a big play machine

Texas added a playmaker in Pitt LB Rasheem Biles its LB room, and all he does is make plays. Former Longhorns Drew Kelson and Jett Bush break down what Biles brings to Will Muschamp’s defense.

The video features Texas Homer alongside former Texas football players Jett Bush and Drew Kelson as they analyze the skills and impact of Rasheem Biles, a highly athletic linebacker recently acquired from Pitt via the transfer portal.

The trio breaks down several game highlights showcasing Biles’ exceptional instincts, athleticism, and versatility on the field. Throughout the breakdown, they emphasize his ability to read quarterbacks, make interceptions, force fumbles, and excel in pass coverage and pass rushing. His unique combination of speed, play recognition, and physicality allows him to thrive both in coverage and near the line of scrimmage, making him a standout linebacker who can operate similarly to a defensive back in space.

This versatility is seen as a game-changing asset for Texas, especially in bolstering defensive turnovers and providing flexibility in defensive schemes. The video also includes some promotional content for Inside Texas and Lux Kitchen and Bath, but the primary focus remains on Rasheem Biles’ impact and potential within the Texas Longhorns’ defense.

