Tape Don't Lie: Texas Took Michigan’s Offense Out of Rhythm

Texas’ defense controlled the game by disrupting timing, winning key downs, and forcing Michigan’s offense out of its comfort zone.

[Sign up for Inside Texas for 50% off! Get the latest on the NCAA Transfer Portal, Citrus Bowl Prep, and Coaching Turnover]

Call Luxe Kitchen and Bath at 833-358-LUXE today or visit luxekitchenbath.com to discover where quality meets luxury and begin the process of transforming your home.

The video presents an in-depth defensive film study of the University of Texas football team’s performance against Michigan. Hosted by Texas Homer with insights from former Longhorn players Jett Bush and Drew Kelson, the discussion dissects key defensive plays, highlighting both strengths and areas for improvement.

The panel praises the athleticism and execution of players like Ty’Anthony Smith, Colin Simmons, and Jelani McDonald, noting their ability to control gaps, set edges, and make impactful tackles. A significant focus is placed on the utilization of the “Mint front” — a three-down defensive alignment designed to challenge the run and simplify linebacker responsibilities.

The experts analyze how this front, combined with simulated pressures and disguised coverages, effectively disrupted Michigan’s offense and confused their young quarterback. However, attention is drawn to occasional schematic misalignments and communication errors, particularly in gap assignments and coverage responsibilities, which led to some breakdowns and yards allowed.

The film study underscores the importance of offseason development, especially in refining coverage discipline and defensive fits, to maximize the potential of Texas’ defense next season.

InsideTexas.com provides just what passionate Texas fans expect: Market-leading coverage of Longhorns athletics and recruiting.

Join the best Texas fan community and receive all the benefits that come with it:

Elite team and recruiting coverage of the program you love

Immediate access to any Longhorns break news

Exclusive insider practice reports and year-round team info as well as board Q&A’s with IT staff

High level discourse with the most passionate and informed Longhorns fans across multiple board forums.

Market leading team analysis for those who are looking to increase their understanding of Steve Sarkisian and Pete Kwiatkowski’s preferred concepts

So much more!

SIGN UP and ensure no Longhorns information gets by you: Join Inside Texas community today!

Talk about this story and many more with fellow Longhorn diehards on the Members Only forum.