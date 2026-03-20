Taste of Omaha in March as No. 2 Texas set to face No. 4 Auburn in heavyweight SEC bout

Right now both the Texas Longhorns and the Auburn Tigers are playing some of the best baseball in the nation. This is a true heavyweight matchup given both the pitching and hitting for the respective teams are among the best in college baseball. After successfully fending off No. 3 Georgia Tech on Tuesday, Auburn is looking to make a statement that they belong at No. 1.

[Sign up for Inside Texas for 50% off! Get the latest on the Longhorns HERE]

First pitch is at 6 p.m. and SEC Network+ will stream the Friday night matchup.

Let’s be clear here. Both of these teams excel in just about every single facet of the game. Whether it be pitching or hitting, these two programs are in the top 50 for just about every single statistic you can find. Which is why just about every statistical rating or ranking site will list them as top five teams.

When it comes to hitting, they are both almost slashing as top 50 teams across the board, with Texas just ahead in most categories. Really, it’s a situation where you’re splitting hairs .

Of the eighteen position players that will be set to start this weekend, fifteen of them will enter the weekend with a .300 or better batting average. If that number is lowered to .280, then it’s seventeen of eighteen batters. When looking at the OPS numbers, seventeen of eighteen batters have an OPS of .800 or better. These are all dangerous sticks heading to the plate.

The same can be said about the pitching staffs. This is a true taste of Omaha in March. In just about every detailed pitching statistic you can find, both teams are in the top 10 in the NCAA. When there are 308 teams in Division I baseball, that mean they’re in the top 5% across the board. Finding the opportunity in the rare mistake for each club will be paramount.

Pitching Matchups

When looking at the pitchers, they all have a few things in common. First of all, they are all entering the weekend without a loss to their name. Secondly, every pitcher listed has an ERA below 3.00 showing extremely effective starts. Third, they all carry a WHIP of under 1.00, showing they do not let a runner on base often. If the chance presents itself and a runner finds their way on base, stranding them could be the deciding factor in a matchup with razor thin margin for error.

Friday – LHP Jake Marciano (3-0, 0.93) vs. RHP Ruger Riojas (4-0, 2.05)

This is truly a Friday night matchup for the ages. Both of these pitchers could be argued to be the best in the nation up to this point. Their strikeout-to-walk ratios are flat out absurd. Marciano has 42 Ks to just 2 BB on the season, compared to Riojas with 50 Ks to 4 BB so far in 2026. Marciano is only allowing hitters to bat .143 against him, while Riojas is only surrendering a .179 average.

Saturday – LHP Jackson Sanders (2-0, 2.76) vs. LHP Luke Harrison (2-0, 2.19)

Statistically, Sanders has Harrison beat… but we’re talking about best in the nation level stats. Just because Harrison doesn’t have the flashy level of stats that Sanders has, it doesn’t mean Harrison has a lack of effectiveness on the mound. In the last two starts, Harrison is posting 15 Ks to 1 BB. As for Sanders, he has only allowed 1 BB per appearance, while striking out at the very least 6 each time.

Sunday – RHP Alex Petrovic (4-0, 2.03) vs. LHP Dylan Volantis (3-0, 1.53)

While it is often seen as a ridiculous luxury for Texas to have Volantis pitching on Sundays, the same could be said for Auburn having Petrovic on the bump. Volantis beats out the Auburn pitcher by a thousandth of a percentage point when looking at batting average allowed. Volantis is at .178 to Petrovic’s .179. Both have shown the ability to go very deep into a game, too.

Something to be noted is this is a significantly smaller ballpark than Disch-Falk Field is to LF and CF. This could be a potential boost to the Texas team, possibly seeing balls that would normally be outs leaving the yard. Though as noted above, it will not be an easy task.

The Auburn Tigers will be looking to get revenge on the Texas Longhorns after having been swept at Disch-Falk Field in the 2025 season. If the Tigers can win the series this weekend, that will represent their 13th straight home series won dating back to 2024, tying a program record set in 1998-2000.

Right now, the Tigers have momentum on their side. Not only are they on an 11-game winning streak, they are coming off of one of the best wins that any team in the nation can lay claim to. Auburn defeated a dangerous Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets team 9-2 at Auburn on Tuesday night.

Texas will be looking to get over their loss to the Tarleton State Texans on Tuesday where the dangerous hitting team had their bats quieted at the plate. If they want to win this series, they will need those bats to heat back up, and fast.

We have a true heavyweight bout on our hands, and both of these teams have the capability to make a deep run in Omaha. That run will look to start with a statement made this weekend. First pitch is at 6 p.m. and SEC Network+ will stream the Friday night matchup.