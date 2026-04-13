TCU transfer forward David Punch commits to Texas
TCU forward David Punch has committed to Texas, becoming the second transfer portal addition of the current cycle for Sean Miller. Punch, a product of Harker Heights, was an All-Big 12 honorable mention in 2025-26 and averaged 14.1 points and 6.8 rebounds this past season.
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The 6-foot-7, 245-pounder was a 50% shooter from the field in 2025-26. He also logged 2.0 assists, 1.3 steals, and 1.9 blocks per game in almost 30 minutes per contest.
Punch is ranked as the No. 10 overall prospect and the No. 3 power forward in the portal, according to the On3 Industry Ranking. On3 ranks Punch as the No. 21 overall prospect and the No. 4 power forward.
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During his recruiting process, Punch took an official visit to Miller’s Xavier program in October of 2023. The Horned Frogs defeated Virginia, Virginia Tech, Xavier, and NC State for his services.
Punch functions as quality frontcourt depth if not a potential starting option, especially after Nic Codie entered the portal, Dailyn Swain declared for the NBA Draft while maintaining college eligibility, and Lassina Traore exhausted his eligibility.
The roster at a glance
Out of eligibility (6)
- G Tramon Mark: 14.0 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 1.8 apg
- G Jordan Pope: 13.1 ppg, 2.1 rpg, 1.9 apg
- G Chendall Weaver: 5.8 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 1.1 apg
- F Lassina Traore: 3.4 ppg, 5.1 rpg, 0.6 apg
- F Cole Bott (Walk-on): 0.5 ppg, 0.2 rpg, 0.2 apg
- G Brandon Taylor (Walk-on): 0.8 ppg, 0.5 rpg, 0.0 apg
Eligible to return (5)
- F Dailyn Swain: 17.3 ppg, 7.5 rpg, 3.6 apg – Declared for draft
- F Declan Duru: 1.3 ppg, 1.2 rpg, 0.0 apg
- G Anthon McDermott: 0.9 ppg, 0.6 rpg, 0.3 apg
- F John Clark
- C Lewis Obiorah
Entered portal (3)
- G Camden Heide: 5.9 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 0.7 apg
- G Simeon Wilcher: 5.6 ppg, 1.8 rpg, 1.7 apg
- F Nic Codie: 4.1 ppg, 3.1 rpg, 0.8 apg
Confirmed coming back (1)
- C Matas Vokietaitis: 15.6 ppg, 7.1 rpg, 0.6 apg
Added via the portal (2)
- F David Punch, TCU: 14.1 ppg, 6.8 rpg, 2.0 apg
- G Isaiah Johnson, Colorado: 16.9 ppg, 2.9 rpg, 3.0 apg
The 2026 class (4)
- W Austin Goosby: No. 58 per Rivals
- F Bo Ogden: No. 45 per Rivals
- G Joe Sterling: No. 138 per Rivals
- C Coleman Elkins: Unranked