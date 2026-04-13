TCU transfer forward David Punch commits to Texas

TCU forward David Punch has committed to Texas, becoming the second transfer portal addition of the current cycle for Sean Miller. Punch, a product of Harker Heights, was an All-Big 12 honorable mention in 2025-26 and averaged 14.1 points and 6.8 rebounds this past season.

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NEWS: TCU transfer forward David Punch has committed to Texas, he told @On3.



The 6-7 sophomore averaged 14.1 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 1.9 blocks per game this season. Earned All-Big 12 honorable mention.https://t.co/P2CLLLO2iq pic.twitter.com/R2pXHfUDlX — Joe Tipton (@JoeTipton) April 13, 2026

The 6-foot-7, 245-pounder was a 50% shooter from the field in 2025-26. He also logged 2.0 assists, 1.3 steals, and 1.9 blocks per game in almost 30 minutes per contest.

Punch is ranked as the No. 10 overall prospect and the No. 3 power forward in the portal, according to the On3 Industry Ranking. On3 ranks Punch as the No. 21 overall prospect and the No. 4 power forward.

During his recruiting process, Punch took an official visit to Miller’s Xavier program in October of 2023. The Horned Frogs defeated Virginia, Virginia Tech, Xavier, and NC State for his services.

Punch functions as quality frontcourt depth if not a potential starting option, especially after Nic Codie entered the portal, Dailyn Swain declared for the NBA Draft while maintaining college eligibility, and Lassina Traore exhausted his eligibility.

The roster at a glance

Out of eligibility (6)

Eligible to return (5)

Entered portal (3)

Confirmed coming back (1)

C Matas Vokietaitis: 15.6 ppg, 7.1 rpg, 0.6 apg

Added via the portal (2)

F David Punch , TCU: 14.1 ppg, 6.8 rpg, 2.0 apg

, TCU: 14.1 ppg, 6.8 rpg, 2.0 apg G Isaiah Johnson, Colorado: 16.9 ppg, 2.9 rpg, 3.0 apg

The 2026 class (4)