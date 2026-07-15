Teagan Kavan, Texas softball nominated for two ESPYs

The ESPYS are here and after another National Championship run, Texas softball has two nominations.

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ESPN chooses a few prospects to nominate for each award, which include categories such as Best Single Game performance, Best Male and Female Athlete, best player from various sports, and more.

Once there are nominations, anyone can go onto ESPN and vote for which individual or team they think deserves each award.

The first category Texas had a nomination for is for Best Championship Performance, where pitcher Teagan Kavan is nominated for her back-to-back WCWS Most Outstanding Player Awards. She is up against Team USA women’s hockey gold medalist Aerin Frankel, who allowed .39 goals per game, Team USA men’s hocky gold medalist Connor Hellebuyck, who had 41 saves, and New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson, who won NBA Finals MVP and scored 45 points in the series-clinching game 5.

Kavan pitched 33.1 innings, allowing only 7 runs. Outside of the early loss to Tennessee, she shut down every Texas opponent, guiding the Horns to their second straight title.

Texas was also nominated for Best Team because of their season long success and National Championship. Also nominated were Indiana Football, the WNBA’s Las Vegas Aces, the NBA’ New York Knicks, the MLB’s Los Angeles Dodgers, the NFL’s Seattle Seahawks, the NHL’s Carolina Hurricanes, US Men’s Hockey, and US Women’s Hockey.

Like each team on the list, Texas won a championship. They went 53-12 on the season, and brought home an SEC Championship.

The awards will be presented live in New York and on an ESPN show hosted by Marcello Hernandez tonight.

Regardless of how the awards shake out, Texas softball has to be thrilled with the way this season went. But, adding some extra hardware to the trophy case is always welcomed.