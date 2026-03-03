Temo Becerra's player of the week accolades hint at another potential power bat for Texas
Stanford transfer Temo Becerra led the Longhorns this past weekend in batting average, home runs, and OPS. With a .500 batting average, three home runs, and a 2.005 OPS, Becerra earned co-player of the week honors from the SEC in week three.
The hottest bat this weekend was Becerra’s. While that may not be the most surprising thing, what was surprising was just how hot the bat was. If you were to ask 100 people with deep knowledge of the Texas baseball team, who would lead the team in home runs this weekend?
The last name to be listed, if at all, would be Becerra’s.
What Becerra was at Stanford was a very consistent hitter who lacked the power to get the ball out of the ballpark. In 430 total at bats in cardinal red, he only amassed three home runs. He batted consistently around .300 every year he played.
Somewhat surprisingly, this is the world where Becerra is second on the team in home runs. While it could be seen as a weekend where hitting to the Crawford Boxes may have helped him more than anything else, he has been awfully close to multiple home runs at the Disch — a ballpark that despite recent fence changes is still known to be pitcher friendly.
That’s a positive sign that Texas may have some unexpected power from a hitter not named Casey Borba, Carson Tinney, Aiden Robbins, or Ethan Mendoza.
When asked what he attributes the most to his recent power coming through, he mentioned the change in his diet as a reason why he is hitting the ball further.
“My diet has changed quite a bit, I’ve been trying to eat a lot,” Becerra recently said. “Weight gain and trying to maintain weight during the season has been a big part of my development, but honestly I just like to make contact with the ball.”
The intriguing part about the potential of Becerra’s bat staying hot as Texas heads into conference play is he may have been humble toward the end of the quote. However it is based in truth. Coming into Texas from the portal he was seen as one of the most consistent hitters with a 90% contact rate in the zone.
Where the intrigue lies is, if the consistent contact is resulting in more power at the plate. That would be a recipe for seeing more baseballs leaving the park from an unexpected bat.
The player that his teammates refer to as ‘The Truth’ may just have more instore for Texas baseball fans.